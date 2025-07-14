Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Pixel 9 continues to be a hot choice with this hefty discount even days after Prime Day

The phone is currently $200 off and a must-have for the value it offers at this price on Amazon. Act fast and save!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the front and back of the Pixel 9.
Great news, Pixel fans! Amazon Prime Day may be over, but you can still score a brand-new Pixel 9 at a bonkers discount!

Yep, that's right! Google's compact high-end phone is still available at a lower price. Amazon is selling it at a 25% markdown, cutting a full $200 off its usual cost. That lets you treat yourself to a unit with 128GB of storage in Obsidian color for just under $600, instead of the regular $800. Granted, the phone was discounted by $250 during Prime Day, so this doesn't beat that offer. Nevertheless, even at $200 off, the Pixel 9 is a deal you don't want to miss!

Pixel 9 128GB in Obsidian: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (25%)
Amazon is offering a hefty $200 discount on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage in Obsidian, letting you score one for less than $600. The phone is a must-have at this price, offering top-tier performance and incredible cameras. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


While it isn't a Pro model, it still brings a lot to the table—especially for less than $600. It comes equipped with the same Tensor G4 SoC found in the pricier models and packs 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, our friend here can tackle any task without a hitch and has enough power to handle AI-powered assignments effortlessly.

Being a Pixel phone, it also takes gorgeous photos with exceptional detail and vibrant colors, courtesy of Google's image-processing magic, its 50MP main camera, and a 10.5MP front-facing snapper for selfies. Meanwhile, its stunning 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support delivers a mesmerizing viewing experience, letting you enjoy YouTube videos in great quality.

As for battery life, the Pixel 9's 4,700mAh battery has enough juice to get you through the whole day without a top-up—as long as you don’t push it too hard.

In conclusion, Google's entry-level model is a perfect choice if you're after a powerful Pixel phone with capable cameras, a beautiful display, and dependable battery life without overspending. So if it checks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out. Save on one today!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov •

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
AT&T is allowed to replace its COWs with mini antennas only after agreeing to buy Ocean City this gift
AT&T is allowed to replace its COWs with mini antennas only after agreeing to buy Ocean City this gift

Latest News

At $101 off, the Galaxy Watch 7 remains a top choice even after its successor’s announcement
At $101 off, the Galaxy Watch 7 remains a top choice even after its successor’s announcement
The AirPods Pro 2 are still a shocking 40% off even after Prime Day
The AirPods Pro 2 are still a shocking 40% off even after Prime Day
Samsung set to win infringement case which will impact iPhone 17e prices
Samsung set to win infringement case which will impact iPhone 17e prices
iPhone 17 leak teases big changes for Dynamic Island
iPhone 17 leak teases big changes for Dynamic Island
Samsung Galaxy S26 sizes leak, lineup outlines similar strategy to Apple’s iPhone 17
Samsung Galaxy S26 sizes leak, lineup outlines similar strategy to Apple’s iPhone 17
Google Fi’s latest upgrade doesn’t involve signal bars, but it might save your phone
Google Fi’s latest upgrade doesn’t involve signal bars, but it might save your phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless