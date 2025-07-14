Pixel 9 continues to be a hot choice with this hefty discount even days after Prime Day

Pixel 9

While it isn't a Pro model, it still brings a lot to the table—especially for less than $600. It comes equipped with the same Tensor G4 SoC found in the pricier models and packs 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, our friend here can tackle any task without a hitch and has enough power to handle AI-powered assignments effortlessly.Being a Pixel phone, it also takes gorgeous photos with exceptional detail and vibrant colors, courtesy of Google's image-processing magic, its 50MP main camera, and a 10.5MP front-facing snapper for selfies. Meanwhile, its stunning 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support delivers a mesmerizing viewing experience, letting you enjoy YouTube videos in great quality.As for battery life, the's 4,700mAh battery has enough juice to get you through the whole day without a top-up—as long as you don’t push it too hard.In conclusion, Google's entry-level model is a perfect choice if you're after a powerful Pixel phone with capable cameras, a beautiful display, and dependable battery life without overspending. So if it checks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out. Save on one today!