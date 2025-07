Pixel 9 continues to be a hot choice with this hefty discount even days after Prime Day

Pixel 9





Pixel 9 128GB in Obsidian: Save $200 on Amazon! $200 off (25%) Amazon is offering a hefty $200 discount on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage in Obsidian, letting you score one for less than $600. The phone is a must-have at this price, offering top-tier performance and incredible cameras. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon



While it isn't a Pro model, it still brings a lot to the table—especially for less than $600. It comes equipped with the same Tensor G4 SoC found in the pricier models and packs 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, our friend here can tackle any task without a hitch and has enough power to handle AI-powered assignments effortlessly.



Being a Pixel phone, it also takes gorgeous photos with exceptional detail and vibrant colors, courtesy of Google's image-processing magic, its 50MP main camera, and a 10.5MP front-facing snapper for selfies. Meanwhile, its stunning 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support delivers a mesmerizing viewing experience, letting you enjoy YouTube videos in great quality.



Pixel 9's 4,700mAh battery has enough juice to get you through the whole day without a top-up—as long as you don't push it too hard.



In conclusion, Google's entry-level model is a perfect choice if you're after a powerful Pixel phone with capable cameras, a beautiful display, and dependable battery life without overspending. So if it checks all the right boxes for you, don't miss out. Save on one today!

Great news, Pixel fans! Amazon Prime Day may be over, but you can still score a brand-new Pixel 9 at a bonkers discount!Yep, that's right! Google 's compact high-end phone is still available at a lower price. Amazon is selling it at a 25% markdown, cutting a full $200 off its usual cost. That lets you treat yourself to a unit with 128GB of storage in Obsidian color for just under $600, instead of the regular $800. Granted, the phone was discounted by $250 during Prime Day, so this doesn't beat that offer. Nevertheless, even at $200 off, theis a deal you don't want to miss!