OnePlus 13 Android update confusion is both hilarious and embarrassing
Up Next:
OnePlus made headlines quite a few times lately and not for the most positive news. After launching a smartwatch with a typo on its backplate, OnePlus’s PR team managed to confuse fans about the number of Android updates that its latest phones, the OnePlus 13 and 13R, will get.
It all started with the wording of a statement that OnePlus issued to clarify the confusion around the number of software update its Watch 2 and Watch 3 wearables will be getting.
According to OnePlus’s North America PR team, the company includes the out of box software as one of the updates (via Droid-Life). Basically, this would mean that the OnePlus 13 should only receive three more major updates: Android 16, Android 17, and Android 18.
However, the fact that OnePlus counts the out of box software as one of the updates reduces the number of years the company said it would support these phones to just 3.
When asked multiple times about its OS upgrade policy for the OnePlus 13 series, the PR team insisted that both phones will receive updates up to Android 18 because they ship with Android 15.
Thankfully, that’s not the case as PR global clarified the confusion and confirmed once again that the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will indeed receive four years of Android updates, not counting the out of box software. This means that both phones qualify to receive Android 19 updates.
While other companies prefer to offer more than four years of Android updates, OnePlus believes that this is the right number for its phones. Well, at least OnePlus users are getting the same amount of security updates that everyone else gets – six years.
It all started with the wording of a statement that OnePlus issued to clarify the confusion around the number of software update its Watch 2 and Watch 3 wearables will be getting.
Initially, it was implied that the company’s Watch 2 would receive more updates than the Watch 3, which was a bit strange. OnePlus US replied to this by saying that both smartwatches will receive the same number of updates, but the statement also referred to its smartphones.
According to OnePlus’s North America PR team, the company includes the out of box software as one of the updates (via Droid-Life). Basically, this would mean that the OnePlus 13 should only receive three more major updates: Android 16, Android 17, and Android 18.
OnePlus confirmed early this year that both OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13 will receive “4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates.” For all the other handset makers, this would normally mean that a phone launched this year with Android 15 will eventually get updated to Android 19.
OnePlus 13's last OS update is Android 19 | Image credit: PhoneArena
When asked multiple times about its OS upgrade policy for the OnePlus 13 series, the PR team insisted that both phones will receive updates up to Android 18 because they ship with Android 15.
Thankfully, that’s not the case as PR global clarified the confusion and confirmed once again that the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will indeed receive four years of Android updates, not counting the out of box software. This means that both phones qualify to receive Android 19 updates.
The OnePlus 13 and 13R will receive 4 major Android updates: Android 16, 17, 18, and 19, & 6 years of security updates. The pre-installed Android version at launch doesn't count as the first update.
– OnePlus, March 2025
While other companies prefer to offer more than four years of Android updates, OnePlus believes that this is the right number for its phones. Well, at least OnePlus users are getting the same amount of security updates that everyone else gets – six years.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: