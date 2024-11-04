This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings
Countless people all over the world believe that the number 13 brings bad luck and misfortune, but the OnePlus 13 (released on October 31, Halloween on top of all), is certainly not an unlucky chap.
OnePlus once again has done things (quite) right and the company has delivered a proper flagship with an amazing specs list. So much so that my colleague Martin, who hasn't had a daily Android driver since the Pixel 6 Pro, was that close to getting the OnePlus 13:
Maybe next time.
Anyway, back to our "13" champ here. With a bit of (un)luck, the OnePlus 13 was almost to be dethroned from the first place that it occupies in the October Android performance rankings by the popular AnTuTu benchmarking platform.
AnTuTu (like Geekbench, GFXBench, or 3DMark) is a benchmark scoring platform. It provides a numerical assessment of a device's performance through standardized tests that evaluate various aspects of the device's capabilities.
In October, both MediaTek and Qualcomm released their latest flagship processors, the Dimensity 9400 and Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition, respectively.
The Dimensity 9400 features MediaTek's "all-big core" CPU architecture, which includes a Cortex-X925 super core with a frequency of 3.62GHz, alongside 3 Cortex-X4 super cores and 4 Cortex-A720 large cores. This configuration yields a 35% increase in single-core performance and a 28% improvement in multi-core performance.
In contrast, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition employs the Oryon architecture, with two super cores operating at 4.32GHz and six performance cores at 3.53GHz, achieving a significant 45% boost in both single-core and multi-core performance compared to its predecessor.
AnTuTu, which compiles these scores, emphasizes that the listed scores represent the average performance of models during October, excluding those with fewer than 1,000 valid scores. The benchmarks can be influenced by various factors, such as device temperature and usage, and the data is specifically sourced from China for the month of October 2024.
So, the AnTuTu Android performance rankings in October are as follows:
As you can see, the OnePlus 13 is feeling the heat from the recently released iQOO 13 (another "13" model, mind you) – a device that's probably off your radar, especially if you do not consider yourself to be particularly tech-savvy. Also, the Xiaomi 15 Pro getting less points than its non-Pro sibling? Oh, well…
The iQOO 13 is available in configurations of 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, with storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB using UFS 4.0 technology. Although the exact timing of its global launch is yet to be announced, the device boasts an impressive 6150 mAh battery that supports 120W ultra-fast charging, enabling rapid power replenishment. The triple rear camera system packs 50 MP sensors. Additionally, the front camera is a 32 MP unit. The phone is equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, and has an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
Also, the phone features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ curved LTPO AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 3168×1440 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The adaptive refresh rate of the display ranges from 1Hz to 144Hz, enhancing battery efficiency while providing smooth visuals. Supporting HDR10+, the display can achieve peak brightness levels of up to 4500 nits and showcases over 1 billion colors. Additionally, one model of the iQOO 13 features Crystal Optical Glass, known for its clarity, durability, and an anti-reflective layer to improve light transmittance.
The OnePlus 13 brings to the table an amazing set of features, like magnetic wireless charging (MagSafe), an advanced vibration motor comparable to that of the iPhone, and performance that rivals or exceeds iPhone capabilities on paper.
It includes an alert slider to replace the iPhone's Action Button and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that is expected to match the speed of Face ID. The device offers generous storage options, starting at 256 GB with 12 GB of RAM on the base model. It boasts a flat display with 3D curved glass and symmetrical borders, available in attractive blue and possibly white finishes, and is lighter than major competitors like Apple, Samsung, and Google.
The OnePlus 13 features an impressively capable triple 50 MP camera system with natural colors in Hasselblad mode. Its substantial 6,000 mAh battery could enhance endurance to match that of the iPhone, and despite a price increase in the US and Europe, it remains more affordable than flagship models from Apple, Samsung, and Google.
For example, these benchmarks analyze components such as CPU efficiency, GPU graphics rendering, memory speed, storage performance, and battery life. Based on the tests, scores are generated, allowing for comparison left and right. Generally, higher scores indicate better performance, but it is important to consider real-world usage experiences alongside these scores to gain a complete understanding of a phone’s capabilities.
These advancements have led to a significant reshuffling of the flagship performance rankings in October, with nearly all top ten spots occupied by new devices.
What happened?
The iQOO 13 happened! | Image credit – iQOO
