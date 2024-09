OnePlus 13’s design and camera specs leaked ahead of official reveal

OnePlus logo | Image credit: PhoneArena

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Alleged encased OnePlus 13 | Sketch credit: Digital Chat Station

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Additionally, OnePlus is expected to borrow Oppo’s image quality and algorithms, which is a plus considering that the Find X8 series is more focuses more on camera rather than performance.It’s worth mentioning that the sketch shows thein a protective case, so some design details might be slightly different. Although theis unlikely to be available globally until early next year, the handset maker is expected to introduce the flagship in China by the end of this month.This means that we’ll know more about the OnePlus 13 before its global launch, although pricing is deemed to be different depending on the region. Even though we don’t expect OnePlus to change anything for the global version of its flagship, we don’t rule out slight differences in order to keep the price on the competitive side.