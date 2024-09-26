OnePlus 13’s design and camera specs leaked ahead of official reveal
OnePlus logo | Image credit: PhoneArenaOnePlus is expected to announce its next flagship in October, but the OnePlus 13 won’t be among the first phones to adopt MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset.
Instead, the Chinese company has decided to go for Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, at least according to the latest rumors. We’ve also learned that the OnePlus 13 will have an option for 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which isn’t really a surprise considering that the OnePlus 12 offers a similar option for those who can afford it.
That said, the source of the above information has returned with even more details about the OnePlus 13. According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid), the OnePlus 13 will feature a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a larger sensor than the OnePlus 12.
However, the camera setup will remain pretty compact, even it packs slightly larger sensors. The sketch shared by DCS reveals a large camera island that houses four cameras and a LED flash.
Alleged encased OnePlus 13 | Sketch credit: Digital Chat Station
Additionally, OnePlus is expected to borrow Oppo’s image quality and algorithms, which is a plus considering that the Find X8 series is more focuses more on camera rather than performance.
It’s worth mentioning that the sketch shows the OnePlus 13 in a protective case, so some design details might be slightly different. Although the OnePlus 13 is unlikely to be available globally until early next year, the handset maker is expected to introduce the flagship in China by the end of this month.
This means that we’ll know more about the OnePlus 13 before its global launch, although pricing is deemed to be different depending on the region. Even though we don’t expect OnePlus to change anything for the global version of its flagship, we don’t rule out slight differences in order to keep the price on the competitive side.
