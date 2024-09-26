Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

OnePlus 13’s design and camera specs leaked ahead of official reveal

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
OnePlus logo
OnePlus logo | Image credit: PhoneArena
OnePlus is expected to announce its next flagship in October, but the OnePlus 13 won’t be among the first phones to adopt MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Instead, the Chinese company has decided to go for Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, at least according to the latest rumors. We’ve also learned that the OnePlus 13 will have an option for 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which isn’t really a surprise considering that the OnePlus 12 offers a similar option for those who can afford it.

That said, the source of the above information has returned with even more details about the OnePlus 13. According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid), the OnePlus 13 will feature a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a larger sensor than the OnePlus 12.

However, the camera setup will remain pretty compact, even it packs slightly larger sensors. The sketch shared by DCS reveals a large camera island that houses four cameras and a LED flash.

OnePlus 13 sketch
Alleged encased OnePlus 13 | Sketch credit: Digital Chat Station

Additionally, OnePlus is expected to borrow Oppo’s image quality and algorithms, which is a plus considering that the Find X8 series is more focuses more on camera rather than performance.

It’s worth mentioning that the sketch shows the OnePlus 13 in a protective case, so some design details might be slightly different. Although the OnePlus 13 is unlikely to be available globally until early next year, the handset maker is expected to introduce the flagship in China by the end of this month.

This means that we’ll know more about the OnePlus 13 before its global launch, although pricing is deemed to be different depending on the region. Even though we don’t expect OnePlus to change anything for the global version of its flagship, we don’t rule out slight differences in order to keep the price on the competitive side.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless