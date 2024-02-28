OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition: Electrifying!





Is the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition different to the OnePlus 12R?





Mostly not — it has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB of storage. Same software as on the vanilla OnePlus 12R, but with a twist. Mostly not — it has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB of storage. Same software as on the vanilla OnePlus 12R, but with a twist.









Firstly — as you can expect, there's an entire theme on board, with wallpapers, icons, and notification tones. This year's Genshin Edition is inspired by the character Kequing, so it's all purple, it has her on the wallpapers, and her voice for the sound effects (the voice actress actually recorded lines for the OnePlus phone).





Then, OnePlus claims there's been special software tune-ups to specifically optimize gaming inside Genshin. The game should be faster at loading quick-travel spots, and should even remain open in the background when you minimize it for a bit, with Android prioritizing it.





Collectibles!









Of course, there's an entire goodie box of collectibles for the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. A special purple case, charger, and cable, a Chibi sticker, pin, and a stand to show off your collection, even the SIM ejector tool is inspired by Kequing's attire.





The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be up for open sale on the 21st of March, starting at $649.99. That's a $150 uptick from the price of the regular OnePlus 12R — considering this is a special edition item with so many goodies, it seems like a fair offer. Especially if you are a Genshin fan!





Speaking of fair offers, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is already up for pre-order, and early birds can claim some discounts, too!

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact: $100 off with ANY trade-in The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is now available for pre-order! Trade in ANY phone in ANY condition to get an instant $100 off your new Genshin Impact-inspired OnePlus 12R and don't forget to verify your student status to claim an extra 5% off. $100 off (15%) Trade-in $549 99 $649 99 Pre-order at OnePlus