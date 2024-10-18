OnePlus to announce OxygenOS 15 on October 24, update roadmap to be revealed too
Up Next:
After Motorola and Oppo, OnePlus seems to be the next big handset maker to reveal its own Android 15 update roadmap. The Chinese handset maker confirmed earlier today that it will officially launch OxygenOS 15 on October 24.
What’s great is that OnePlus is expected to announced which devices will receive OxygenOS 15 updates and some timeframes. The teaser posted on its forum doesn’t really reveal too much about OxygenOS 15 except that it will be focusing on AI, which isn’t something that we didn’t already know.
When it was officially introduced back in April, OnePlus promised to bring AI Eraser to several phones, including OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4.
But that’s just one AI feature that OnePlus has already added to its phones. Back in August the company launched three new AI tools: AI Speak, AI Summary, and AI Writer. These features have been integrated into OnePlus’ already existing AI Toolkit.
In related news, OnePlus 13 is expected to be introduced in China later this month. This could be the company’s first smartphone to ship with OxygenOS 15 right out of the box.
Unfortunately, the flagship is unlikely to be released outside of China until early 2025. But that’s a discussion for another time, so here is hoping that everyone will be getting the highly-anticipated OxygenOS 15 update in a timely manner.
What’s great is that OnePlus is expected to announced which devices will receive OxygenOS 15 updates and some timeframes. The teaser posted on its forum doesn’t really reveal too much about OxygenOS 15 except that it will be focusing on AI, which isn’t something that we didn’t already know.
Looking back in retrospect, OnePlus had big plans for AI since the beginning of the year. The handset maker announced the AI Eraser several months ago, a proprietary large language model, which it said it represents “the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionize the future of photo editing.”
When it was officially introduced back in April, OnePlus promised to bring AI Eraser to several phones, including OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4.
We’re expecting some sort of upgrades to this AI Eraser since it’s OnePlus’ main power behind photo editing on its smartphones. Not to mention that OnePlus promised to continue to invest heavily in developing “more revolutionary AI-based features.”
But that’s just one AI feature that OnePlus has already added to its phones. Back in August the company launched three new AI tools: AI Speak, AI Summary, and AI Writer. These features have been integrated into OnePlus’ already existing AI Toolkit.
In related news, OnePlus 13 is expected to be introduced in China later this month. This could be the company’s first smartphone to ship with OxygenOS 15 right out of the box.
Unfortunately, the flagship is unlikely to be released outside of China until early 2025. But that’s a discussion for another time, so here is hoping that everyone will be getting the highly-anticipated OxygenOS 15 update in a timely manner.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: