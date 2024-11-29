OnePlus starts rolling out AI-powered features to the OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12 is already in the process of being upgraded to OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15, as OnePlus decided to give the update the green light before adding any AI-centric improvements.
However, the Chinese handset maker promised to deliver all the AI features that should have been in the OxygenOS 15 build via smaller updates that will be released throughout the next few months.
The good news is the first update is here and includes a couple of AI-powered tools. On the downside, this specific update is only available for OnePlus 12 users in India. According to the company, users in North America, Europe, and the rest of the world will receive the update starting next week.
AI Retouch
- Introduces the Enhance clarity feature to enhance the clarity of cropped, distant, or low-quality photos.
- Introduces the Unblur feature to restore details, colors, and lighting in blurry photos, making it easier to capture those precious moments of your pets, children, and more.
- Introduces the Remove reflections feature to effortlessly remove glass reflections for clearer, more authentic photos through windows.
AI Notes
- Introduces the new AI writing suite which includes the continue writing, polish, and optimize style AI writing features to assist you in drafting and enhancing content, unleashing your creativity in an instant.
- Introduces the Format feature to organize scattered information into well-organized content to make it more visually appealing and easier to read.
- Introduces the Clean up feature to remove filler words from voice notes to make sentences more coherent while retaining the original audio.
Communication & interconnection
- Now you can easily share live photos with iOS devices nearby.
- Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
System
- Contacts can now be switched to a floating window.
- Photos can now recognize boarding passes and add them to Google Wallet.
- Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.
- Fixes an issue that might cause some apps to crash.
- Fixes a display issue where some app icons might overlap with other elements when pulling down the Quick Settings in the Photos app after restarting the phone.
- Integrates the November 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Keep in mind that if you haven’t upgraded to OxygenOS 15 yet, you will not be able to install this update. Also, since this is a staged OTA (over the air) update, it will first reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days, so be patient if the update doesn’t show up for you yet.
OnePlus also says that the update content varies in different regions, so don’t be surprised if one or more features listed above will not make it to your OnePlus 12, especially if you don’t live in India.
