OnePlus 12 users, get ready for new AI tools and filters with the next OxygenOS 15 update

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

Launched just a few months ago, OxygenOS 15 has already brought a host of new features and capabilities. | Video credit – OnePlus





OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

To wrap things up, this update also includes the December 2024 Android security patch along with everything else. Overall, there's a lot to look forward to forusers, and I definitely recommend grabbing the update as soon as it's available for your device. Theis one of the top Android phones out there, and it's great to see the company sticking to its promise of improving it with regular updates.If you're rocking a, you're set for a few more years, as OnePlus guarantees four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches. So, expect Android 15 , 16, 17, and eventually 18, along with security updates all the way through 2029.