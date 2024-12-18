OnePlus 12 users, get ready for new AI tools and filters with the next OxygenOS 15 update
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new flagship, the OnePlus 13, to the global market on January 7. But don't think the company has forgotten about its previous models. OnePlus 12 users will soon get an update packed with fresh AI tools, new camera filters, and more.
OxygenOS 15.0.0.404 is now being rolled out for the OnePlus 12, but as usual, it's a staged release, so it might not hit your device just yet. If you're in the US, EU, or UK, you might have to wait a bit longer due to regulatory requirements, but it should land on your phone in the next few weeks. Also, keep in mind that this update is only available for those who have already upgraded to OxygenOS 15.
Well, OnePlus rolls out some cool updates for the camera. The company adds a few film filters to both Photo and Portrait modes – think Fresh, Emerald, and Clear. Plus, there's a new personalized watermark feature, letting you add your own unique mark to your photos.
OxygenOS 15.0.0.404 is now being rolled out for the OnePlus 12, but as usual, it's a staged release, so it might not hit your device just yet. If you're in the US, EU, or UK, you might have to wait a bit longer due to regulatory requirements, but it should land on your phone in the next few weeks. Also, keep in mind that this update is only available for those who have already upgraded to OxygenOS 15.
So, what's new for the OnePlus 12?
Well, OnePlus rolls out some cool updates for the camera. The company adds a few film filters to both Photo and Portrait modes – think Fresh, Emerald, and Clear. Plus, there's a new personalized watermark feature, letting you add your own unique mark to your photos.
On the AI side, the update brings some nifty new features. First up, there's the AI Reply feature, which suggests replies based on the chat context and adapts to different language styles, making your responses feel more natural. It also adds the AI Check feature, which helps with grammar, spelling, typos, punctuation, and all the little things. And for those looking to refine their messages, the AI Rewrite feature allows you to tweak, shorten, expand, or change the style of your text.
The update also brings some handy additions to the Calendar app, including widgets for birthdays, anniversaries, and countdowns. Plus, it boosts wireless connection stability and expands compatibility for the OnePlus 12. Now, you can also see the flashlight status in Live Alerts, along with charging info, making it easier to stay on top of everything.
Launched just a few months ago, OxygenOS 15 has already brought a host of new features and capabilities. | Video credit – OnePlus
To wrap things up, this update also includes the December 2024 Android security patch along with everything else. Overall, there's a lot to look forward to for OnePlus 12 users, and I definitely recommend grabbing the update as soon as it's available for your device. The OnePlus 12 is one of the top Android phones out there, and it's great to see the company sticking to its promise of improving it with regular updates.
If you're rocking a OnePlus 12, you're set for a few more years, as OnePlus guarantees four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches. So, expect Android 15, 16, 17, and eventually 18, along with security updates all the way through 2029.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: