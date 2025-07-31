Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ plunge in price at the official Samsung store

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10 FE: The slate delivers speedy performance and offers great value for money for buyers who don't want to overspend. Galaxy Tab S10 FE+: If you want a tablet with a larger display, then the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is the one to get.

Both tablets sport an Exynos 1580 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM, so you'll enjoy solid performance regardless of which device you go for. The silicon inside packs enough firepower to tackle most tasks with ease, though it may struggle with more demanding ones, including heavy games. But this is to be expected, given that they aren't high-end slates. The key difference between the two tablets is display size: one offers a 10.9-inch screen, while the other has a larger 13.1-inch panel. Both feature LCD displays with a 90Hz refresh rate, which delivers smooth and responsive performance. While image quality is solid overall, the screens don't quite match the deep blacks you'd get with OLED. Still, it's worth noting that LCD technology is standard in the budget segment, so it makes sense for Samsung to use it in its more affordable models. On the flip side, each comes with its own S Pen in the box, so you'll be able to take notes faster and even paint on your new Galaxy tablet.