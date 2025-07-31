Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ plunge in price at the official Samsung store
You can save up to $350 with a trade-in or $50 without one. Don't miss out!
As we recently shared, both the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are heavily discounted at Samsung right now. The former can be yours for up to $500 off with a trade-in or $120 off without one, while the latter is selling at a $200 discount that you can bump up to $650 by trading in an eligible device.
Each of the two tablets can be yours for $50 off without any trade-ins. Just be sure to select the option indicating that you don't have a device to trade in order to receive the discount. However, if you do have an old tablet you don't need that's lying around, you can slash up to $300 off the regular FE model or up to $350 off the Plus-sized variant.
The key difference between the two tablets is display size: one offers a 10.9-inch screen, while the other has a larger 13.1-inch panel. Both feature LCD displays with a 90Hz refresh rate, which delivers smooth and responsive performance. While image quality is solid overall, the screens don't quite match the deep blacks you'd get with OLED. Still, it's worth noting that LCD technology is standard in the budget segment, so it makes sense for Samsung to use it in its more affordable models.
On the flip side, each comes with its own S Pen in the box, so you'll be able to take notes faster and even paint on your new Galaxy tablet. We believe both slates offer a lot of bang for the buck, so don't wait around—get one at a sweet discount today!
But while these offers are worth taking advantage of, going for the more affordable Galaxy Tab S10 FE models may be the better financial decision, especially if you don't need all the firepower the high-end slates pack. The best part? You can save on both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at Samsung as well, making them even more tempting for shoppers who don't want to overspend.
Both tablets sport an Exynos 1580 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM, so you'll enjoy solid performance regardless of which device you go for. The silicon inside packs enough firepower to tackle most tasks with ease, though it may struggle with more demanding ones, including heavy games. But this is to be expected, given that they aren't high-end slates.
