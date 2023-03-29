The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition is now official



A week ago we told you to expect a limited edition version of the OnePlus 11 which is known as the Jupiter Rock edition. The phone itself carries a design that makes it look like the surface of the planet. Each limited edition unit is unique as the material that covers the back of the unit, "3D microcrystalline rock," sparkles when light hits the design. It took a year of research & development for OnePlus to create this look.





According to the Chinese version of the OnePlus website , using the new material to manufacture the phone is difficult as production efficiency was only 25% of what is achieved with the regular glass-back version and the production yield was only 50% of the glass-back version. The Jupiter Rock back cover is 100% hand-selected and the material has to go through nine complex processes before it can be used on the phone.









OnePlus calls the rear panel cool and skin-friendly and says that the unique aluminum hydroxide of the Jupiter Rock "brings smooth pleasure from the fingertips to the heart." The phone is powered by the powerful 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and comes with 512GB of storage. The Hasselblad mobile camera system includes a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. There is a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.









The 6.7-inch AMOLED display features a 1440 x 3216 QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with support for up to 100W fast charging. The battery will charge from 0% to 50% in just 10 minutes and from 0% to 100% in only 25 minutes. Most of the specs are the same as the regular OnePlus 11 which is available in Black and Green.



