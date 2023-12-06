The powerful OnePlus 10T is an incredible choice for bargain hunters through this sweet Amazon deal

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The powerful OnePlus 10T is an incredible choice for bargain hunters right now at Amazon
Are you super-excited about the upcoming global release of the OnePlus 12? Undoubtedly, the launch of the latest flagship is indeed something to be excited about. But if you’re on a tight budget, you’d probably steer clear of buying it, at least for now. Fortunately, you can now get your hands on an older but just as impressive phone – the OnePlus 10T. This one can be yours at 37% off, and you don’t have to wait another second to take advantage of Amazon’s incredible deal!

In other words, the world’s largest online merchant is now treating you to a substantial $220 discount on this powerful device. Even though it was released some time ago, this smartphone still beats many 2023-launched devices, making it a worthwhile consideration at this current price point.

For less than $380, you’re getting your hands on a flagship-grade performance powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a super vivid 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and blazing-fast charging speeds of 125W.

This bad boy gets about 31% of battery life in just five minutes, and that’s not a typo! When you think about it, few alternatives offer the same impressive specs for less than $400. The OnePlus 10T is so good it easily beats some of the best affordable phones in 2023.

With as much as 8GB RAM on deck, this bad boy is clearly capable of handling quite a lot of stuff. You can enjoy all sorts of games, including more demanding titles, without experiencing any annoying lags or stutters.

While the OnePlus 10T’s camera setup isn’t on par with the best camera phones, it’s not half bad at all. The 50MP triple camera configuration is capable of taking great photos when the light is just about right.

Unbelievably, the smartphone actually has a charging brick inside the box. So, getting this puppy spares you the need to cough up extra money for a suitable charger. Now, that may not seem like much, but it’s still appreciated in a world where few manufacturers offer a charger with your new phone.
