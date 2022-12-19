The OnePlus 10T gets discounted by more than $200 for the Holidays

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Christmas is almost here, and OnePlus is already providing you with gift ideas, including a great price cut on their OnePlus 10 Pro flagship. And don’t worry — treating yourself comes naturally with the X-mas spirit, and we wouldn’t blame you if you consider it when you see this deal for the OnePlus 10T, which cuts its price by more than $200!

The 5G enabled OnePlus 10T is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, is capable of 125W SUPERVOOC charging and has an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate! Right now, it can be yours with up to $209 off, if you have a OnePlus account and can trade-in an older OnePlus phone!
The smartphone was released back in August of this year, and it is still a very powerful midrange offering. When we reviewed the OnePlus 10T, we joked that it was basically a charger that came with a free phone inside.

Well, can you blame us? It has an impressive battery capacity of 4,800mAh, which is capable of charging with the whopping speed of 125W! One would think that such speeds would mean an unimpressive battery life, but in our experience, it was quite the contrary.

That means that you can use the phone as you see fit, and then when it is drained, you will have to wait only 23 minutes before it's fully charged and ready for action again! And to seal the deal, OnePlus is offering the charging brick included in the box.


So wait, given the price point, there’s got to be some sort of trade off here, so where is it? Well, the 10T has a 6.7” screen with 1080p, capable of a 120Hz refresh rate — really close to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro. So this wasn’t the compromise we’re looking for.

It also comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is still quite the powerhouse. 8GB of RAM is certainly enough to carry you through most workloads, and 128GB of storage is nothing to scoff at, considering the myriad of cloud backup solutions available nowadays.

Let's cut to the chase: it is the camera setup. It comes with a 50MP main unit, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro, which offer solid performance, but won’t impress you with flagship-grade quality, unlike the rest of the specs.

But all that being said, the OnePlus 10T will definitely impress you with its overall performance. In typical OnePlus fashion, it offers a clean software experience, with no unnecessary bloatware, and it is confirmed to receive software updates until 2025. 

If this is the description of the phone of your dreams, then don’t waste time and jump in to check this holiday offer from OnePlus! Remember, the price can go beyond $200 off with trade-in, especially if you are returning a OnePlus phone, so make sure to take advantage of that if you can. Go for it. Treat yourself. And Happy Holidays!
