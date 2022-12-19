The OnePlus 10T gets discounted by more than $200 for the Holidays

OnePlus 10T $200 Off The 5G enabled OnePlus 10T is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, is capable of 125W SUPERVOOC charging and has an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate! Right now, it can be yours with up to $209 off, if you have a OnePlus account and can trade-in an older OnePlus phone! $209 off (32%) Trade-in $440 $649 Buy at OnePlus





Well, can you blame us? It has an impressive battery capacity of 4,800mAh, which is capable of charging with the whopping speed of 125W! One would think that such speeds would mean an unimpressive battery life, but in our experience, it was quite the contrary.



That means that you can use the phone as you see fit, and then when it is drained, you will have to wait only 23 minutes before it's fully charged and ready for action again! And to seal the deal, OnePlus is offering the charging brick included in the box.







