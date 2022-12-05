Surprising new deal makes the OnePlus 10T charging speed champ cheaper than ever

after





But that doesn't make it any less surprising that a high-end Android phone with very solid reviews released just a few months ago is now on sale at a much heftier discount than this time last week.

OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors $200 off (31%) $449 99 $649 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Moonstone Black $200 off (27%) $549 99 $749 99 Buy at BestBuy





The 5G-enabled OnePlus 10T powerhouse was barely marked down by 50 bucks at the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and its manufacturer's official US e-store during the aforementioned special holiday events.





That was an even humbler discount than what Amazon offered shortly after the handset's somewhat tardy US commercial debut, although Best Buy is taking things to a whole new level today by slashing a whopping $200 off the $649.99 and $749.99 list prices of the 10T in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively.





That's an incredibly massive markdown for a device that was very competitively priced right off the bat with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 4,800mAh battery under the hood.





More impressively, the OnePlus 10T supports insanely fast 125W charging (in North America), eclipsing basically all of the best phones money can buy right now from that particular standpoint while costing a lot less than a Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max.





The "entry-level" $449.99 variant is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors, mind you, with an extra 100 bucks getting you not just twice the 128GB local digital hoarding room but also no less than 16 gigs of RAM (compared to 8 for the cheaper model)... as long as you're fine opting for a black paint job.





To be perfectly clear, these are deals that do not require upfront carrier activation or any other type of hoop-jumping, and at least at the time of this writing, OnePlus and Amazon cannot match or even come close to Best Buy's generosity under similar conditions (or lack thereof).



