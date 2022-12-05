Beat the holiday rush with this towering 33 percent Motorola Edge (2022) discount

Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

When it comes to Christmas shopping, everyone knows it's best to be prudent, make a thorough list as early as possible, check it (at least) twice, and cross as many items off it as your budget allows during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales of late November run by essentially all of the major retailers out there.

But it looks like a few of those US retailers may have rewritten the rules this year, selling a number of popular products at their lowest ever prices in early December rather than around Thanksgiving. The latest such device is the somewhat confusing Motorola Edge (2022), which is totally and completely not the same thing as the Edge+ (2022).

Normally available for $599.99 unlocked and marked down by $100 for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the non-Plus 6.6-inch Android handset is now discounted by a considerably heftier 200 bucks at Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Motorola's own official US e-store.

This hot new price cut helps the upper mid-ranger stand out from the high-end Edge Plus (2022), which was originally available for a whopping $999.99 and is now on sale at a huge 50 percent discount.

It pretty much goes without saying that you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any sort of special requirements to shave an unprecedented 33 percent off the list price of the MediaTek Dimensity 1050-powered Motorola Edge (2022) in a single "Mineral Gray" color.

It should also come as no surprise that the cheaper-than-ever phone is equipped with full 5G support for all US carriers, as well as a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with 8GB RAM, a large 5,000mAh battery capable of 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, and a decent triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 13, and 2MP sensors.

Perhaps most impressively, the aforementioned 6.6-inch OLED display is an absolute stunner, supporting 144Hz refresh rate technology for silky smooth gaming on the fly, which is not something you can very easily get in this price bracket.
