OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro's unveiling confirmed for January

Iskra Petrova
By
0
OnePlus 10 Pro's unveiling confirmed for sometime in January
Rumors and leaks about the OnePlus 10 series have been painting the picture of what we should expect when OnePlus' next-generation flagships are revealed. And now, OnePlus founder Pete Lau himself has given us confirmation about the announcement time frame for the OnePlus 10 Pro (and possibly, the OnePlus 10 as well), as first spotted by GSMArena.

Pete Lau confirms the OnePlus 10 Pro's reveal in January


He didn't confirm any other details about the upcoming phone, other than the fact that it will most likely be revealed sometime in January of next year. The confirmation comes on the Chinese social media website Weibo. Lau didn't reveal a precise date or any other event-specific details, so for now, we will wait and see.

Apart from that, leaks and reports about the upcoming phone have given us a lot of information about what we should expect from the phone. Here's what we know so far on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro is shaping to be one beast of a phone


Recently we reported on some of the OnePlus 10 Pro specs that were leaked on Weibo. Reputable tipster Digital Chat Station gave some information about the upcoming phone that corroborated earlier rumors and leaks.

The new info coming from the post is that the OnePlus 10 Pro will likely support super-fast wired charging of 80W. Wirelessly, the phone will be able to charge with 50W. Both speeds are quite fast and should be able to top up the OnePlus 10 Pro's battery quickly enough so you won't have to worry about your battery going dead.

Other info that we have heard about the OnePlus 10 Pro so far is that the flagship phone will sport a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display and of course, a fast and smooth 120Hz display refresh rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro will have a 32 MP selfie camera, positioned in a small punch hole in the top left-hand corner of the big and beautiful display.

On the back, the phone is expected to feature a 48MP main camera, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera for zoomed-in photos.

In terms of software, it will reportedly come with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Previous leaks have detailed other information about the phone, such as the fact it will most likely come with Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The leak from Digital Chat Station doesn't reveal the storage and RAM options, but from previous leaks we expect the flagship phone to come with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The battery capacity of the OnePlus 10 Pro is not revealed in this leak, but from previous reports we expect it to be a 5,000mAh battery cell, a sufficient enough battery for the ultra specs the phone is expected to get.

Recently, we also got renders that revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro's look in all of its glory and fashionable design. Just yesterday we reported on a video based on leaked renders of the phone which showcased the flagship phone from all angles, providing a glimpse of the premium experience we might expect.

With the phone possibly coming sometime in January, it will be a direct competitor to Samsung's Galaxy S22 line, which has also been getting loads of rumors and leak attention recently and is also expected to be unveiled around the same time at the beginning of next year. It seems that 2022 is going to start off with exciting new announcements of phones that will be battling for the title of the best Android phone in 2022.

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
