OnePlus 10 Pro's unveiling confirmed for January

Pete Lau confirms the OnePlus 10 Pro's reveal in January
He didn't confirm any other details about the upcoming phone, other than the fact that it will most likely be revealed sometime in January of next year. The confirmation comes on the Chinese social media website Weibo. Lau didn't reveal a precise date or any other event-specific details, so for now, we will wait and see.
OnePlus 10 Pro is shaping to be one beast of a phone
Recently we reported on some of the OnePlus 10 Pro specs that were leaked on Weibo. Reputable tipster Digital Chat Station gave some information about the upcoming phone that corroborated earlier rumors and leaks.
The new info coming from the post is that the OnePlus 10 Pro will likely support super-fast wired charging of 80W. Wirelessly, the phone will be able to charge with 50W. Both speeds are quite fast and should be able to top up the OnePlus 10 Pro's battery quickly enough so you won't have to worry about your battery going dead.
On the back, the phone is expected to feature a 48MP main camera, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera for zoomed-in photos.
In terms of software, it will reportedly come with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.
Previous leaks have detailed other information about the phone, such as the fact it will most likely come with Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The leak from Digital Chat Station doesn't reveal the storage and RAM options, but from previous leaks we expect the flagship phone to come with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.
The battery capacity of the OnePlus 10 Pro is not revealed in this leak, but from previous reports we expect it to be a 5,000mAh battery cell, a sufficient enough battery for the ultra specs the phone is expected to get.
Recently, we also got renders that revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro's look in all of its glory and fashionable design. Just yesterday we reported on a video based on leaked renders of the phone which showcased the flagship phone from all angles, providing a glimpse of the premium experience we might expect.
With the phone possibly coming sometime in January, it will be a direct competitor to Samsung's Galaxy S22 line, which has also been getting loads of rumors and leak attention recently and is also expected to be unveiled around the same time at the beginning of next year. It seems that 2022 is going to start off with exciting new announcements of phones that will be battling for the title of the best Android phone in 2022.