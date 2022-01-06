Official: OnePlus 10 Pro Hasselblad camera features and samples, release date





It's finally official that the three rear cameras of the OnePlus 10 Pro are a 48M main, a 50MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide, as expected. And what OnePlus is now sharing about those cameras are the most notable features they'll sport. A statement from OnePlus reads:









What's OnePlus Billion Color Solution?





This is a bit hard to explain without getting technical, but photography fans will appreciate it. Because of this feature the OnePlus 10 Pro shoots in 10-bit color, can capture photos with 25% increase in DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and process 64 more color than the OnePlus 9 Pro, so at least on paper, that's a big jump.





All three rear cameras of the OnePlus 10 Pro support 10-bit color, which should essentially remove any color banding from photos.









What's Second-Generation Hasselblad Pro Mode?





All three rear camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro support a second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode, and what that means is photos can be captured in 12-bit RAW. That's a particularly useful feature for professional and hobbyist photographers who enjoy editing their photos post capturing them, as they'll have more to work with.





The RAW image format contains minimally processed data, unlike more commonly used image formats like PNG or JPG. OnePlus also adds:













About that 150° ultra-wide camera





We finally have some light shed on the OnePlus 10 Pro's ultra-wide sensor – for example, we now know that it sports a 150° field of view. According to OnePlus, that's up to four times wider than traditional ultra-wide cameras.





How's that useful to the user? Aside from giving an opportunity for some creative wide-angle shots, it basically allows for capturing more of the environment than a regular camera can. Or more friends together in one shot, even if taking the photo relatively close to the group.





The OnePlus 10 Pro's ultra-wide camera also has support for Fisheye Mode, a fun feature to play around and experiment with, that photography enthusiasts likely already know about. And last but not least, if 150° is too much for you, the ultra-wide camera can also capture photos in a "more traditional 110° field of view", with some AI distortion correction for good measure.









What's Movie Mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro?





Movie Mode is yet another tool to help photography enthusiasts do more on their phone. On the OnePlus 10 Pro this feature lets the user adjust the camera's ISO, shutter speed, and more both during video capture and before starting.





Additionally Movie Mode allows for shooting in the LOG format without a pre-set picture profile, providing video editors with a blank canvas for editing. According to OnePlus, videos filmed on the OnePlus 10 Pro in a LOG format offer greater dynamic range, more information in the shadows and highlights. So, video editors will have more to work with in order to get the results that they're after.









Official OnePlus 10 Pro release date information





The OnePlus 10 Pro will be launching in China on January 11, with a later 2022 release planned for the North America, Europe and India. Stay tuned for the exact dates as we'll share them with you as soon as they're official.



