Amazon has the awesome OnePlus 10 Pro on sale once again; save on one before it's too late
As we reported, you currently have the chance to snatch a OnePlus 11 with 128GB of storage space for $100 off or 256GB of storage for $150 off. However, if you want to get a brand-new OnePlus phone at an even lower price, we suggest you go for the OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB instead. At the moment, the phone is available with a sweet 17% discount on Amazon and can be yours for $95 off its price if you take advantage of this deal and grab one right now.
The OnePlus 10 Pro may be an older phone, but it still has a lot of firepower. It's equipped with 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which still delivers top-tier performance. All this gives the OnePlus 10 Pro enough horsepower to run heavy apps and games without any issues.
Also, as an ex-flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro takes beautiful photos. It sports a 48MP main camera that can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps and a 32MP selfie shooter that can capture videos in up to 1080p at 30fps.
As you can see, the OnePlus 10 Pro is really impressive. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes this phone even more irresistible. So go, tap that deal button at the beginning of the article, and grab a OnePlus 10 Pro at a discounted price while you can.
Additionally, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery, which will let you watch videos for nearly 10 hours nonstop before the need to charge. And since we mentioned the word charge, we must also note that the phone supports 65W wired fast charging in North America and that a 65W charging brick is included in the box, which is pretty awesome. High-end phones rarely come with a charger these days.
