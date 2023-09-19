Save on a brand new OnePlus 11 128GB or 256GB through this awesome deal
The OnePlus 11 is OnePlus's current flagship phone, which means it's not exactly a budget-friendly device. That said, you now have the chance to grab a OnePlus 11 at a lower price.
At the moment, Amazon is offering the 128GB variant of the OnePlus 11 with a sweet 14% discount, which will translate into nice $100 savings if you take advantage of this deal and grab a OnePlus 11 128GB right now. In case you think that 128GB of storage won't be enough to house all of your selfies and pictures of your car, you can go for the 256GB model instead, which is also discounted and currently available for $150 OFF its price on Amazon.
With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood coupled with 8GB of RAM — for the 128GB version — or 16GB or RAM — for the 256GB version— the OnePlus 11 delivers incredible top-tier performance and can deal with everything you throw at it.
Additionally, the phone takes beautiful pictures thanks to its 50MP camera, which can also capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps. Don't worry; the 16MP selfie camera on board is also pretty great and takes nice photos. It can also shoot videos in up to 1080p at 30fps.
So, as a true flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 delivers incredible performance, packs awesome cameras, and has good battery life. On its own, the phone is an amazing bargain. However, with the current discount on Amazon, the phone is just a must-have. Don't waste any more time! Tap one of the deal buttons at the beginning of the article and snatch a OnePlus 11 at a discounted price right now!
Of course, a high-end phone must also have good battery life, and the OnePlus 11 checks that box as well. It packs a huge 5,000mAh battery that should be able to get you through an intense day without the need to top up. Moreover, the phone has 80W fast charging support — in the US — which takes only 32 minutes to fill the phone's tank.
