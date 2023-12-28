Tempting Amazon deal lands the OnePlus 10 Pro at deeply reduced prices

You can now save 24% on the OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is currently available at a 24% cheaper price, turning it into a real treat. The smartphone packs a punch at that price. It has a gorgeous 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz. To top it off, it comes with a large battery and a charger in the box.