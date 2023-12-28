Tempting Amazon deal lands the OnePlus 10 Pro at deeply reduced prices
Are you, like us, buzzing over with enthusiasm about the upcoming OnePlus flagship, the much-awaited OnePlus 12 release date? While we’re still waiting, we decided to check if there was an available deal on an already-existing OnePlus device, and guess what? We found an awesome deal on the old but gold OnePlus 10 Pro. This puppy is now available for just under $420 at Amazon, which has reduced its price tag by some 24%.
With its incredible 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with a QHD+ resolution, the Android phone ingenuously balances refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz, optimizing battery life without compromising your visual experience. What’s more, this puppy has a versatile camera that may not be on par with the best in class but still performs quite well for the phone’s price range.
Amazingly, this phone even features a HyperBoost Gaming Engine, which combines a series of gaming features. This neat gaming mode reduces frame rate fluctuations while you play. In other words, it aims to blend differences in frame rates so they appear gradually instead of instantly. The goal is to deliver a much more seamless experience.
An additional pro in the OnePlus 10 Pro’s favor is that it packs a large battery with 5,000mAh capacity. To top it off, you get a charger in the box alongside your new OnePlus phone. Not just any charger, mind you, but a 65W SuperVOOC charging brick that lets you get a day’s power in a tad over 30 minutes.
Granted, the OnePlus 10 Pro certainly isn’t the latest company flagship-level device, but it’s undoubtedly a solid option at this low price point. The smartphone, whose successor is one of the best Android phones in 2023, sports a gorgeous display and features a premium design, and it even comes with a charger in the box, all of which make it a top choice for OnePlus fans on a budget.
If you’re more into mobile gaming, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be your perfect companion. This bad boy has none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on deck. So, you can be sure that it can excel at pretty much everything you throw at it. It offers solid thermal protection, too, meaning it won’t get hot under the hood so quickly.
