Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

OnePlus 10 Pro deal slashes a solid $350 off the launch price of the flagship killer

Android Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 10 Pro deal slashes a solid $350 off the launch price
If, for whatever reason, you aren't particularly drawn to phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google, and are willing to try out a relatively new manufacturer but don't want to compromise on specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro is worth a look and lucky for you, it is currently on sale.

Before I get shot down for referring to OnePlus like it's some obscure brand, I know it's a well-known name amongst those in the know, but it's not exactly a household name and I wouldn't want anyone to pass this deal up because of the relative unpopularity of the brand.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a high-end phone with a large 6.7 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for fluid animations. Despite its large size, it's very comfortable to hold. The phone has a snazzy design and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus and Glass 5.

It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is plenty powerful for most smartphone use cases and there is even a cooling system to keep everything running cool during long gaming sessions.

OnePlus 10 Pro

6.7 inches !20Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Triple main camera 48MP+50MP+8MP | 32MP front camera | 5,000mAh battery | 65W charging
$250 off (31%)
$549
$799
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple camera system with a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto unit with 3.3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is 32MP. The cameras produce detailed photos and nighttime performance is also very decent. The main camera is on par with pricy top camera phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

There is a hefty  5,000mAh battery under the hood which will easily last you the entire day and it requires around 30 minutes for a full charge with a 65W charger.

When it came out earlier this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro carried a starting price of $899, but its price was later reduced to $799. OnePlus currently has a deal going on for the OnePlus 10 Pro - and a bunch of other devices - that knocks another $250 off the price, meaning you can get the 8GB/128GB model for only $549 right now.

That's a great price for a well-rounded phone with a gorgeous screen, excellent battery life, smooth performance, and versatile battery life which was already a lot more affordable than comparable devices.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus 10 Pro deal slashes a solid $350 off the launch price of the flagship killer
OnePlus 10 Pro deal slashes a solid $350 off the launch price of the flagship killer
You can snag Microsoft's tablet PC Surface Pro 8 at a seriously steep discount right now
You can snag Microsoft's tablet PC Surface Pro 8 at a seriously steep discount right now
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Tipster explains why Samsung will delay the release of the Galaxy S23 series
Tipster explains why Samsung will delay the release of the Galaxy S23 series
Some lucky Verizon customers are finding a $25 gift card in the My Verizon app
Some lucky Verizon customers are finding a $25 gift card in the My Verizon app
We could see quite a battle among tech firms to be the top third-party iOS app storefront
We could see quite a battle among tech firms to be the top third-party iOS app storefront

Popular stories

Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless