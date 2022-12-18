OnePlus 10 Pro deal slashes a solid $350 off the launch price of the flagship killer

If, for whatever reason, you aren't particularly drawn to phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google, and are willing to try out a relatively new manufacturer but don't want to compromise on specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro is worth a look and lucky for you, it is currently on sale.





Before I get shot down for referring to OnePlus like it's some obscure brand, I know it's a well-known name amongst those in the know, but it's not exactly a household name and I wouldn't want anyone to pass this deal up because of the relative unpopularity of the brand.





The OnePlus 10 Pro is a high-end phone with a large 6.7 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for fluid animations. Despite its large size, it's very comfortable to hold. The phone has a snazzy design and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus and Glass 5.





It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is plenty powerful for most smartphone use cases and there is even a cooling system to keep everything running cool during long gaming sessions.





OnePlus 10 Pro 6.7 inches !20Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Triple main camera 48MP+50MP+8MP | 32MP front camera | 5,000mAh battery | 65W charging $250 off (31%) $549 $799 Buy at OnePlus





The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple camera system with a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto unit with 3.3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is 32MP. The cameras produce detailed photos and nighttime performance is also very decent. The main camera is on par with pricy top camera phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.





There is a hefty 5,000mAh battery under the hood which will easily last you the entire day and it requires around 30 minutes for a full charge with a 65W charger.





When it came out earlier this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro carried a starting price of $899, but its price was later reduced to $799. OnePlus currently has a deal going on for the OnePlus 10 Pro - and a bunch of other devices - that knocks another $250 off the price, meaning you can get the 8GB/128GB model for only $549 right now.





That's a great price for a well-rounded phone with a gorgeous screen, excellent battery life, smooth performance, and versatile battery life which was already a lot more affordable than comparable devices.