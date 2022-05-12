OnePlus Nord Buds are officially coming to the US at a bargain price
The recently announced budget OnePlus earbuds, the Nord Buds, are now confirmed to be coming to the US market too. These new low-cost earbuds will be available at a price of just $39.
OnePlus Nord Buds design
The new OnePlus Nord Buds feature a new smaller design with a matte finish. The earbuds are in-ear, with rubber tips, and will be available in two color options: White Marble and Black Slate. The latter should be especially appealing to the matte black fans.
The charging case of the Nord Buds also has a matte finish. Its body is round, while its top and bottom corners are rather edgy. This makes the case look pretty stylish, especially considering the product’s price.
However, these are not the smallest earbuds out there. Each one measures 27.76 mm x 20.72 mm x 23.49 mm, and thus protrudes from the ear more than some similarly priced earbuds. At least they are pretty light, with a weight of 4.8g for each earbud. The charging case measures case: 67.9 mm x 35.5 mm x 28.68 mm and weighs 41.7g.
These new budget earbuds have IP55 water and sweat resistance, which makes them suitable for sports.
OnePlus Nord Buds specs
OnePlus’ Nord Buds earbuds feature 12.4mm titanium audio drivers with a 98 dB ± 3 dB sensitivity. While according to OnePlus, these should produce rich bass and clear treble, these earbuds do not have ANC (active noise cancellation). This of course is normal, considering their $39 price. You do get Dolby Atmos support with spatial audio technology though.
The OnePlus Nord Buds have four microphones in total. They also use AI (artificial intelligence) technology for filtering out background noises like wind and traffic.
The new budget OnePlus earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 technology with a range of up to ten meters. They also support low latency mode when connected with suitable OnePlus phones. The HeyMelody app lets you connect your earbuds to your phone more easily and adjust their settings. The app is available for non-OnePlus Android devices too.
Batter-wise, the new earbuds are said to last 7 hours and 30 hours combined with the charging case. Speaking of charging, the earbuds have Flash Charging technology, which gives you 5 hours' worth of audio output from 10 minutes of charging with the case.
OnePlus Nord Buds availability and package
The budget Nord Buds will be available in the USA and Canada in mid-June for $39 USD and $49 CAD. The audio accessory will be sold on Amazon and OnePlus.com.
As for the package, it includes three pairs of ear tips of different sizes, a USB-C charging cable, and a OnePlus Nord sticker.
