 Vote now: OnePlus 10T - hot or not? - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Vote now: OnePlus 10T - hot or not?

Polls OnePlus
Vote now: OnePlus 10T - hot or not?
OnePlus has restored the status quo in its production cycle, and this year we have a T-series model - the OnePlus 10T, to be exact. Many people were disappointed last year when OnePlus decided to skip the 9T but here we are with another cool device bearing the T in its name.

The phone is now official (after numerous leaks and rumors), and as always, you can check out our full OnePlus 10T review for more information, as well as a couple of cool comparison articles if you wonder how this device stacks against the competition.

In a nutshell, the OnePlus 10T offers unprecedented power under the hood, record-setting fast charging, and a cool display. The camera department has seen the biggest downgrade from the predecessor, swapping the telephoto for a macro lens, and stripping the 50MP ultrawide for a 16MP one.

Nevertheless, there had to be some downgrading going on, otherwise the T would’ve become a nail in the coffin of its bigger flagship sibling. Fortunately, it extends to the price, as the base variant starts at $649, making it one of the cheapest models to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 onboard.

Now, we can talk about specs all day long, but at the end of the day it’s you - the readers, users, OnePlus fans, and alike that make the big difference. Would this device be successful? Let’s find out! Vote in our poll and tell us if OnePlus got it right with the OnePlus 10T!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging
Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging
Best OnePlus 10T deals and preorder prices
Best OnePlus 10T deals and preorder prices
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13: here are all of the new changes
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13: here are all of the new changes
OnePlus 10T pairs beastly 20-minute charging to Snapdragon 8+ specs at a value price
OnePlus 10T pairs beastly 20-minute charging to Snapdragon 8+ specs at a value price

Popular stories

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless