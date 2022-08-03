Vote now: OnePlus 10T - hot or not?
OnePlus has restored the status quo in its production cycle, and this year we have a T-series model - the OnePlus 10T, to be exact. Many people were disappointed last year when OnePlus decided to skip the 9T but here we are with another cool device bearing the T in its name.
The phone is now official (after numerous leaks and rumors), and as always, you can check out our full OnePlus 10T review for more information, as well as a couple of cool comparison articles if you wonder how this device stacks against the competition.
Nevertheless, there had to be some downgrading going on, otherwise the T would’ve become a nail in the coffin of its bigger flagship sibling. Fortunately, it extends to the price, as the base variant starts at $649, making it one of the cheapest models to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 onboard.
In a nutshell, the OnePlus 10T offers unprecedented power under the hood, record-setting fast charging, and a cool display. The camera department has seen the biggest downgrade from the predecessor, swapping the telephoto for a macro lens, and stripping the 50MP ultrawide for a 16MP one.
Now, we can talk about specs all day long, but at the end of the day it’s you - the readers, users, OnePlus fans, and alike that make the big difference. Would this device be successful? Let’s find out! Vote in our poll and tell us if OnePlus got it right with the OnePlus 10T!
