Samsung One UI 7 public beta brings advanced security protections for Galaxy phones
Samsung has just officially announced its One UI 7 beta program which offers a first look at some extra security measures for Galaxy phones. The new software update brings powerful updates to Knox Matrix, Theft Protection, Auto Blocker, and more, to keep your Galaxy phone secure and private in the era of AI.
One UI provides protection of users' personal data while giving users choice, transparency, and integrated security settings, especially in the era of AI where privacy is at risk. And One UI 7 takes things a step further. Let's see all the security additions the beta program will allow users to try out:
Knox Matrix
Image Credit - Samsung
Knox Matrix enhances protection with the help of multi-layered threat monitoring between connected Samsung devices. With One UI 7, Knox Matrix is getting several useful updates that further enhance its capabilities.
Knox Matric dashboard
Knox Matrix Dashboard provides an easier way to maintain transparent security across the Galaxy ecosystem. It is now redesigned to be more intuitive and let you easily check the security status of Samsung smart devices, Galaxy phones, TVs and home appliances.
The dashboard will show green for devices that are up to date with no risks detected. You will also be able to see if a device is at risk, and also take advantage of actionable recommendations on what to do to get rid of the threat.
New recovery method for Enhanced Data Protection
This new method makes it easier and more convenient to recover data stored on Samsung Cloud. Enhanced Data Protection is responsible for keeping connected devices synchronized and secure. With One UI 7, you can now transfer recovered, private data to a new device by verifying the lock screen factor: pin, pattern, or password, of the previous device.
Also, One UI 7 lets you create and use passkeys to log into your Samsung Account. Passkeys enable a faster and easier option to securely log into apps, devices and websites. Now you can safely sign into your TVs or refrigerator using the fingerprint sensor on your Galaxy phone.
Maximum Restrictions updates with One UI 7
Maximum Restrictions. | Image Credit - Samsung
One UI 7 also further enhances your choice with new features designed if you need additional safeguards. The Maximum Restrictions feature now has new controls for network connections. You can now black 2G service and prevent data from being intercepted when you're connected to potentially unsafe networks.
You can also prevent unintended automatic reconnection to certain less secure Wi-Fi networks.
One UI 7 also enhances Maximum Restricions' existing suite of protections for Samsung Messages and Samsung Gallery, It allows you to remove location data in shared photos, prevent automatic attachment downloads, and block hyperlinks, previews, and shared albums.
On top of all of these excellent security features, One UI 7 also introduces more ways you can adjust your security settings. You can now choose to block USB connections, which will make your device inaccessible through the USB port (except for battery charging).
Theft Protection One UI 7 features
Theft Protection. | Image Credit - Samsung
One UI 7 also adds features to Theft Protection. Galaxy phones already support Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock. Now, you will also be able to take advantage of additional security measures in Identity Check.
Identity Check is an opt-in feature that exists for when your PIN becomes compromised. If suspicious activity is detected, the following Galaxy protections will kick in.
If in an unfamiliar location, biometric authentication will become required if any changes to security settings that could put info at risk would need to be taken.
A one-hour security delay will prevent unauthorized users from making any immediate changes to the device.
More security settings. | Image Credit - Samsung
One UI 7 beta availability
The official One UI 7 beta release will start with the upcoming Galaxy S devices, and the update will gradually roll out to other Galaxy phones.
The One UI 7 beta program will first be available for the Galaxy S24 series in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US, from December 5. Galaxy S24 users can apply to join the beta via Samsung Members.
I really like Samsung's new features for security that users will be able to check out with the One UI 7 beta. In the era of AI, it's even more important to be able to protect your privacy and personal data. Also, I think that having sophisticated protection for your phone is of prime importance nowadays as we tend to have plenty of sensitive info on our phones.
