One UI 7 beta reveals Samsung’s plans to revamp notification management

Samsung Software updates
Two galaxy phones on a table with notifications visible.
Samsung’s One UI 7, based on Android 15, is shaping up to be a major refresh for Galaxy devices. Expected to roll out in January 2025—right around the launch of the Galaxy S25 series—the update promises to change how users interact with their phones. Thanks to the beta program, we’re already getting a glimpse of what’s in store.

One feature that’s turning heads is Filter Notifications, a new tool designed to tackle one of the biggest headaches of modern smartphones: notification clutter.

What is Filter Notifications?


First spotted by Reddit user FragmentedChicken, this feature gives you more control over your alerts. Found under Settings > Notifications > Advanced settings, Filter Notifications splits your notifications into two groups:
  • Priority Notifications: These stay front and center.
  • Less Critical Notifications: These are quietly tucked away for later.

What’s cool is the flexibility it offers. You can filter notifications in three ways:
  • Old Notifications: Hides notifications that are a few days old.
  • Background Activities: Filters out alerts from apps running in the background.
  • Minimized Notifications: Keeps notifications you’ve already minimized out of sight.

These filtered alerts don’t disappear completely. They’re stored in a compact “X more notifications” pill at the bottom of your notification panel. When you’re ready, just tap the bubble to check them out. It’s a clever way to keep things tidy without losing access to important updates.

Why this feature is useful


Let’s face it: notification overload is a real problem. Between social media, emails, and random app updates, it’s easy to feel buried under a mountain of alerts. Filter Notifications aims to simplify all that. It prioritizes what’s important while keeping less urgent stuff in a secondary space. It’s a smart step toward making the notification panel less chaotic.

Apple has also doubled down on filtering notifications in iOS 18 by utilizing AI to summarize them, revealing only key details to the user and eliminating the need to scroll through everything.

Of course, this isn’t the only big change in One UI 7. Samsung is adding a handful of other useful updates:
  • Vertical App Drawer: Finally! No more side-swiping through apps.
  • Now Bar: Samsung’s version of Apple’s Live Activities, giving you real-time updates for certain apps.
  • Split Notification & Quick Settings Panels: This separates the two for a cleaner and more functional design.
  • Game Booster Refresh Rate Settings: Gamers, rejoice—this lets you tweak refresh rates for smoother gameplay.

The stable release of One UI 7 is expected in January 2025, alongside the Galaxy S25 series. For now, the beta is live for Galaxy S24 users, and Samsung is actively fine-tuning the experience based on feedback.

Out of everything we’ve seen so far, Filter Notifications might be one of the most practical additions coming to Galaxy phones. It shows that Samsung is serious about helping users focus on what matters without getting bogged down by digital distractions. If the rest of One UI 7 is just as thoughtful, Galaxy users have a lot to look forward to.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

