One UI 7 beta reveals Samsung’s plans to revamp notification management

One UI 7

What is Filter Notifications?

Priority Notifications: These stay front and center.

Less Critical Notifications: These are quietly tucked away for later.

Old Notifications : Hides notifications that are a few days old.

Background Activities : Filters out alerts from apps running in the background.

Minimized Notifications : Keeps notifications you've already minimized out of sight.

Of course, this isn’t the only big change in

Vertical App Drawer: Finally! No more side-swiping through apps.

Now Bar: Samsung’s version of Apple’s Live Activities, giving you real-time updates for certain apps.

Split Notification & Quick Settings Panels: This separates the two for a cleaner and more functional design.

Game Booster Refresh Rate Settings: Gamers, rejoice—this lets you tweak refresh rates for smoother gameplay.

Apple has also doubled down on filtering notifications in iOS 18 by utilizing AI to summarize them, revealing only key details to the user and eliminating the need to scroll through everything.Of course, this isn’t the only big change in One UI 7 Samsung is adding a handful of other useful updates:

One UI 7 is expected in January 2025, alongside the Galaxy S25 series. For now, the beta is live for The stable release ofis expected in January 2025, alongside theseries. For now, the beta is live for Galaxy S24 users, and Samsung is actively fine-tuning the experience based on feedback.





Out of everything we’ve seen so far, Filter Notifications might be one of the most practical additions coming to Galaxy phones. It shows that Samsung is serious about helping users focus on what matters without getting bogged down by digital distractions. If the rest of One UI 7 is just as thoughtful, Galaxy users have a lot to look forward to.