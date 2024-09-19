One UI 6.1.1 update is causing some camera issues for Samsung S23 Ultra users
Up Next:
The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung's flagship phone from last year, is experiencing some unexpected camera problems with the recent One UI 6.1.1 update. Users have reported blurry photos and strange shadows, particularly when using the 16x and 19.9x zoom levels. This issue has caused frustration among users who rely on the S23 Ultra's camera capabilities, especially its powerful zoom features.
Unfortunately, the rollout and significance of One UI 6.1.1 have significantly delayed the launch of One UI 7 (Android 15). Samsung recently confirmed that software stability and features are still being worked on, and a potential rollout date remains uncertain.
This news is a bit concerning. It's frustrating to see a flagship device like the Galaxy S23 Ultra encounter such problems after a software update, especially one that's supposed to bring new features and improvements. However, it's encouraging that Samsung has acknowledged the issue and is actively working on a fix. Hopefully, the solution will be rolled out soon, and users can once again enjoy the full capabilities of their S23 Ultra cameras.
Fortunately, there seems to be a temporary solution. Adjusting the "Intelligent optimization" settings to "minimum" or "medium" might help alleviate the issue. Additionally, switching to the 20x zoom range seems to make the issues disappear, suggesting the issue might be specifically tied to those particular zoom levels.
Galaxy S23 users, beware!— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) September 17, 2024
The new One UI 6.1 update(CXH7) is causing blurry photos with ghost shadows when zooming between 16x and 19.9x.
Temporary fix: Lower your Intelligent optimization settings to Medium or Minimum.
Repost #GalaxyS23Ultra#Samsung#OneUI6pic.twitter.com/UDr4VfW4i3
Samsung has since then acknowledged the issue and is actively working on a fix. As you can see below, a community moderator confirmed that the issues have been reproduced and a solution is in the works. Users will be notified once the fix is available, providing some reassurance to those affected by the bug.
One UI 6.1.1, which started rolling out earlier this month, brings a host of new Galaxy AI features to eligible devices. These include productivity tools like Note Assist, PDF Overlay Translation, and Sketch to Image, as well as Chat Assist and translation tools for improved on-device AI assistance. The update aims to enhance the user experience and make the devices even more versatile and powerful.
Galaxy S23 Ultra zoom issue: Blurry pics & ghost shadows between 16x & 19.9x.— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) September 18, 2024
Samsung confirms the issue & is working on a fix.
Repost #GalaxyS23#Samsung#OneUI6pic.twitter.com/lmeD012HMm
Unfortunately, the rollout and significance of One UI 6.1.1 have significantly delayed the launch of One UI 7 (Android 15). Samsung recently confirmed that software stability and features are still being worked on, and a potential rollout date remains uncertain.
This news is a bit concerning. It's frustrating to see a flagship device like the Galaxy S23 Ultra encounter such problems after a software update, especially one that's supposed to bring new features and improvements. However, it's encouraging that Samsung has acknowledged the issue and is actively working on a fix. Hopefully, the solution will be rolled out soon, and users can once again enjoy the full capabilities of their S23 Ultra cameras.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: