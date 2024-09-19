One UI 6.1.1 update is causing some camera issues for Samsung S23 Ultra users

Galaxy S23 users, beware!



The new One UI 6.1 update(CXH7) is causing blurry photos with ghost shadows when zooming between 16x and 19.9x.



Temporary fix: Lower your Intelligent optimization settings to Medium or Minimum.



Repost #GalaxyS23Ultra#Samsung#OneUI6pic.twitter.com/UDr4VfW4i3 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) September 17, 2024





Samsung has since then acknowledged the issue and is actively working on a fix. As you can see below, a community moderator confirmed that the issues have been reproduced and a solution is in the works. Users will be notified once the fix is available, providing some reassurance to those affected by the bug.





Galaxy S23 Ultra zoom issue: Blurry pics & ghost shadows between 16x & 19.9x.



Samsung confirms the issue & is working on a fix.



Repost #GalaxyS23#Samsung#OneUI6pic.twitter.com/lmeD012HMm — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) September 18, 2024



Galaxy S23 Ultra