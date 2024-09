One UI 6.1.1 update is causing some camera issues for Samsung S23 Ultra users

Galaxy S23 users, beware!



The new One UI 6.1 update(CXH7) is causing blurry photos with ghost shadows when zooming between 16x and 19.9x.



Temporary fix: Lower your Intelligent optimization settings to Medium or Minimum.



Repost #GalaxyS23Ultra#Samsung#OneUI6pic.twitter.com/UDr4VfW4i3 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) September 17, 2024





Samsung has since then acknowledged the issue and is actively working on a fix. As you can see below, a community moderator confirmed that the issues have been reproduced and a solution is in the works. Users will be notified once the fix is available, providing some reassurance to those affected by the bug.





Galaxy S23 Ultra zoom issue: Blurry pics & ghost shadows between 16x & 19.9x.



Samsung confirms the issue & is working on a fix.



Repost #GalaxyS23#Samsung#OneUI6pic.twitter.com/lmeD012HMm — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) September 18, 2024



Galaxy S23 Ultra

One UI 6.1.1, which started rolling out earlier this month, brings a host of new Galaxy AI features to eligible devices. These include productivity tools like Note Assist, PDF Overlay Translation, and Sketch to Image, as well as Chat Assist and translation tools for improved on-device AI assistance. The update aims to enhance the user experience and make the devices even more versatile and powerful.Unfortunately, the rollout and significance of One UI 6.1.1 have significantly delayed the launch of One UI 7 ( Android 15 ). Samsung recently confirmed that software stability and features are still being worked on, and a potential rollout date remains uncertain.This news is a bit concerning. It's frustrating to see a flagship device like theencounter such problems after a software update, especially one that's supposed to bring new features and improvements. However, it's encouraging that Samsung has acknowledged the issue and is actively working on a fix. Hopefully, the solution will be rolled out soon, and users can once again enjoy the full capabilities of their S23 Ultra cameras.