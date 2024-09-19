Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

One UI 6.1.1 update is causing some camera issues for Samsung S23 Ultra users

An image of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra taking a photo
The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung's flagship phone from last year, is experiencing some unexpected camera problems with the recent One UI 6.1.1 update. Users have reported blurry photos and strange shadows, particularly when using the 16x and 19.9x zoom levels. This issue has caused frustration among users who rely on the S23 Ultra's camera capabilities, especially its powerful zoom features.

Fortunately, there seems to be a temporary solution. Adjusting the "Intelligent optimization" settings to "minimum" or "medium" might help alleviate the issue. Additionally, switching to the 20x zoom range seems to make the issues disappear, suggesting the issue might be specifically tied to those particular zoom levels.


Samsung has since then acknowledged the issue and is actively working on a fix. As you can see below, a community moderator confirmed that the issues have been reproduced and a solution is in the works. Users will be notified once the fix is available, providing some reassurance to those affected by the bug.


One UI 6.1.1, which started rolling out earlier this month, brings a host of new Galaxy AI features to eligible devices. These include productivity tools like Note Assist, PDF Overlay Translation, and Sketch to Image, as well as Chat Assist and translation tools for improved on-device AI assistance. The update aims to enhance the user experience and make the devices even more versatile and powerful.

Unfortunately, the rollout and significance of One UI 6.1.1 have significantly delayed the launch of One UI 7 (Android 15). Samsung recently confirmed that software stability and features are still being worked on, and a potential rollout date remains uncertain.

This news is a bit concerning. It's frustrating to see a flagship device like the Galaxy S23 Ultra encounter such problems after a software update, especially one that's supposed to bring new features and improvements. However, it's encouraging that Samsung has acknowledged the issue and is actively working on a fix. Hopefully, the solution will be rolled out soon, and users can once again enjoy the full capabilities of their S23 Ultra cameras.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 headphones and WF-1000XM5 buds are getting a smoking hot new color
This one Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model with 4G LTE is on sale at a new record high Amazon discount
