Olympus denies rumors of a Galaxy S22 camera collab with Samsung

The Galaxy S22 won't feature Olympus-branded cameras
Speaking to Dutch publication LetsGoDigital earlier this week, renowned camera manufacturer Olympus confirmed that it won’t be collaborating with Samsung on a new smartphone camera setup. It’s unclear whether discussions have ever taken place between the two brands, but the chances of a Samsung and Olympus camera collaboration on the Galaxy S22 line are close to zero.
That’s set to be coupled with two zoom cameras (one 12-megapixel 3x telephoto and one 12-megapixel 10x periscope) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. These three cameras support OIS too.
What about the selfie cameras? Well, it looks like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will use 10-megapixel sensors, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra should benefit from an upgraded 40-megapixel camera.