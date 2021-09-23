Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Samsung Android Camera

Olympus denies rumors of a Galaxy S22 camera collab with Samsung

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Olympus denies rumors of a Galaxy S22 camera collab with Samsung
Rumors were floating around this spring and summer about a potential camera partnership between Samsung and Olympus for the Galaxy S22 series, but now it seems like that won’t be happening.

The Galaxy S22 won't feature Olympus-branded cameras


Speaking to Dutch publication LetsGoDigital earlier this week, renowned camera manufacturer Olympus confirmed that it won’t be collaborating with Samsung on a new smartphone camera setup. It’s unclear whether discussions have ever taken place between the two brands, but the chances of a Samsung and Olympus camera collaboration on the Galaxy S22 line are close to zero.

Recent Galaxy flagships have impressed in the camera department, though, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case with the Galaxy S22, even if there is no Olympus partnership. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature another quad-camera system. Leading the way should be an updated 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support.

That’s set to be coupled with two zoom cameras (one 12-megapixel 3x telephoto and one 12-megapixel 10x periscope) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. These three cameras support OIS too. 

On the other hand, the standard and plus-sized models are set to feature a triple-camera layout with three 12-megapixel shooters including a 3x telephoto and an unspecified ultra-wide camera.

What about the selfie cameras? Well, it looks like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will use 10-megapixel sensors, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra should benefit from an upgraded 40-megapixel camera.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated September 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated September 2021
If your fingerprint sensor dies, so does Samsung Pass
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
If your fingerprint sensor dies, so does Samsung Pass
T-Mobile pushing small Metro stores closure with new customer service rules
by Daniel Petrov,  1
T-Mobile pushing small Metro stores closure with new customer service rules
Best Windows tablets - updated September 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best Windows tablets - updated September 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and S7 FE are all on sale at incredibly high discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and S7 FE are all on sale at incredibly high discounts
The best cases for iPad 2021 (9th generation), updated September 23
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
The best cases for iPad 2021 (9th generation), updated September 23
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless