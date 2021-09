Olympus denies rumors of a Galaxy S22 camera collab with Samsung

The Galaxy S22 won't feature Olympus-branded cameras





On the other hand, the standard and plus-sized models are set to feature a triple-camera layout with three 12-megapixel shooters including a 3x telephoto and an unspecified ultra-wide camera.



What about the selfie cameras? Well, it looks like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will use 10-megapixel sensors, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra should benefit from an upgraded 40-megapixel camera.

Rumors were floating around this spring and summer about a potential camera partnership between Samsung and Olympus for the Galaxy S22 series, but now it seems like that won’t be happening.Speaking to Dutch publicationearlier this week, renowned camera manufacturer Olympus confirmed that it won’t be collaborating with Samsung on a new smartphone camera setup. It’s unclear whether discussions have ever taken place between the two brands, but the chances of a Samsung and Olympus camera collaboration on the Galaxy S22 line are close to zero.Recent Galaxy flagships have impressed in the camera department, though, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case with the Galaxy S22 , even if there is no Olympus partnership. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature another quad-camera system. Leading the way should be an updated 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support.That’s set to be coupled with two zoom cameras (one 12-megapixel 3x telephoto and one 12-megapixel 10x periscope) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. These three cameras support OIS too.