Older iPhone, iPad, iPod touch devices receive important update to fix exploited flaw







In other words, the devices that received iOS 15.7.9 and iPadOS 15.7.9 today (they are listed in the paragraph below) had lost support for updates starting with iOS and iPadOS 16. It also explains why iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X received the earlier iOS 16 .6.1 update; those three models will lose software support starting with iOS 17





The iOS 15.7.9 and iPadOS 15.7.9 updates are for the iPhone 6s series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation). The patch is for the Image I/O framework that allows applications to read and write most image file formats. With the vulnerability Apple patched, a malicious image could allow an attacker to run any program or code on a targeted device. Apple said that it is aware of reports that this flaw might have already been taken advantage of by bad actors.









For those playing along at home, the update dealt with CVE-2023-41064. The CVE, or Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures number, is part of a database that allows manufacturers, device sellers, cybersecurity experts, and others, to exchange information about issues dealing with cybersecurity. You might note that while iOS 16 .6.1 and iPadOS 16.6.1 also patched an issue with the Wallet, iOS 15.7.9 and iPadOS 15.7.9 only patched the Image I/O framework flaw which Apple did by using improved memory handling.





