Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
Upcoming event
Apple iPhone 15 event – here's what to expect!
Sep 12, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Older iPhone, iPad, iPod touch devices receive important update to fix exploited flaw

iOS Apple Tablets Software updates
Older iPhone, iPad, iPod touch devices receive important update to fix exploited flaw
When Apple released iOS 16.6.1 and iPadOS 16.6.1 last week, it was pushed out to patch some vulnerabilities that Apple said "may have been actively exploited." Concerned about these vulnerabilities, Apple released a security patch to some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models that did not qualify to receive the earlier iOS and iPadOS 16.6.1 updates due to their age. 

In other words, the devices that received iOS 15.7.9 and iPadOS 15.7.9 today (they are listed in the paragraph below) had lost support for updates starting with iOS and iPadOS 16. It also explains why iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X received the earlier iOS 16.6.1 update; those three models will lose software support starting with iOS 17.

The iOS 15.7.9 and iPadOS 15.7.9 updates are for the iPhone 6s series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation). The patch is for the Image I/O framework that allows applications to read and write most image file formats. With the vulnerability Apple patched, a malicious image could allow an attacker to run any program or code on a targeted device. Apple said that it is aware of reports that this flaw might have already been taken advantage of by bad actors.

The iPod touch 7th generation receives iOS 15.7.9 - Older iPhone, iPad, iPod touch devices receive important update to fix exploited flaw
The iPod touch 7th generation receives iOS 15.7.9

For those playing along at home, the update dealt with CVE-2023-41064. The CVE, or Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures number, is part of a database that allows manufacturers, device sellers, cybersecurity experts, and others, to exchange information about issues dealing with cybersecurity. You might note that while iOS 16.6.1 and iPadOS 16.6.1 also patched an issue with the Wallet, iOS 15.7.9 and iPadOS 15.7.9 only patched the Image I/O framework flaw which Apple did by using improved memory handling.

You can check to see if your older iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch received iOS 15.7.9 or iPad OS 15.7.9 by going to Settings > General > Software Update. If the update does appear, follow the directions to download and install it.

Popular stories

Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless