Apple releases updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch that you should install now

Apple released some security updates today including iOS and iPadOS 16.6.1 and watchOS 9.6.2. All are security updates. Let's start with the update to iOS 16 .6.1 and iPadOS 16.6.1. The first patch is for the Image I/O framework that allows applications to read and write most image file formats. With the vulnerability discovered, a malicious image could allow an attacker to run any program or code on a targeted device. Apple says it is aware of reports that this vulnerability "may have been actively exploited."





The update is available for the iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later. Apple says that a buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling to patch the vulnerability.





The iOS 16 .6.1 update and the iPadOS 16.6.1 update also patch an issue with the Wallet. "A maliciously crafted attachment" could allow an attacker to run any program or code on a targeted device. Once again, Apple says that it is aware of reports that this vulnerability has been actively exploited. A validation issue was addressed with improved logic to patch the flaw.









To update your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions.





As for watchOS 9.6.2, the same issue with the Wallet found on the iPhone and iPad is a vulnerability on the Apple Watch. Updating your Apple Watch Series 4 or later will patch the vulnerability on the timepiece. It is important to update your watch because if this flaw is exploited, it could allow an attacker to run any program or code on a targeted Apple Watch.





To install the update, make sure your Apple Watch is connected to its charger and is in range of your Wi-Fi-powered iPhone. Once the watch is charged up to 50%, the update will proceed. Do not remove the watch from the charger until the update is completed.





You might want to take the time to update your devices now.

