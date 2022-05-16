Ohio House preparing bill to specifically address AirTag stalking and criminalize it

Ohio could have a bill targeting stalking via AirTags

Ohio is now aiming to make it illegal to use AirTags to stalk someone. The bill we are talking about is bill HB672, seeking to amend section 2903.211 of the Revised Code. The bill seeks to prohibit anyone from "knowingly installing a tracking device or application on another person's property without the other person's consent."

On top of that, 3News reported on loopholes in Ohio law that could potentially enable such tracking in cases where there have not been any prior attempts of stalking or domestic violence. And if that's the case, the stalker might not receive any penalty for inserting an AirTag in someone's belongings and tracking the victim.







AirTags: do they help stalkers or do they prevent stalking?