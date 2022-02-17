New York Attorney General issues AirTag misuse warning and safety tips

Attorney General Letitia James issues guidance for safety from AirTag misuse

"Across the country, Apple AirTags are being misused to track people and their belongings to cause harm," James stated. "I urge all New Yorkers to pay close attention to their belongings and follow the tips provided by my office to stay safe."





Keep an eye on your belongings and use these tips from my office:



Listen for unfamiliar beeping



️Watch for “Item Detected Near You” notifications on iPhones



Check for updated guidance



️Update your Apple device’s operating system



️More:https://t.co/SPevcujFVE — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 16, 2022



AirTags and stalking concerns

Pretty much, reports about AirTag misuse have been around since the tracker was first released in 2021.







