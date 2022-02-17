New York Attorney General issues AirTag misuse warning and safety tips

New York Attorney General issues AirTag misuse warning and safety tips0
On the other hand, Apple has recently published a new support document, explaining what users can do to protect themselves, and now, AppleInsider reports that New York's Attorney General has also issued a warning for potential AirTag misuse alongside some tips for safety.
Attorney General Letitia James issues guidance for safety from AirTag misuse
The Attorney General has now published a list of things you can do to protect yourself against unwanted tracking with an AirTag. Although the AirTag has built-in anti-stalking protection with a notification and alarm that informs the victim that there was an unknown item found moving with them.
Listen for unfamiliar beeping
️Watch for “Item Detected Near You” notifications on iPhones
Check for updated guidance
️Update your Apple device’s operating system
AirTags and stalking concerns
Recently, there have been multiple reports of AirTag misuse that have raised concerns among the general public. The thing is that for the majority of the reported cases, the AirTag fail-safe system which is designed to prevent unwanted tracking was the reason why the people discovered the AirTag in the first place and had prevented some of the crimes that could have happened if no warning was issued.
Keep in mind that other item trackers (because the AirTag is basically just an item tracker created to find your keys if you tend to lose them often) don't have such warning systems and anti-stalking measures.
Despite all the concerns raised by the reports though, it seems the AirTag system is quite good at preventing crimes. Recently, there was a case where the AirTag's anti-stalking system was credited for the arrest of a stalker (via AppleInsider).
This case specifically happened after a Pennsylvania woman received an alert on her iPhone that an AirTag was moving with her. She then notified the police after discovering the item tracker in her vehicle's trailer hitch. Then, the stalker got arrested. It appears in this particular case, the stalker had a history with the victim, who had a protection-from-abuse order against him. He denied involvement in placing the AirTag and reportedly deleted the AirTag from his iPhone in front of a police officer!
