AirTags help a man recover $7,000 worth of stolen gear
Ever since the AirTags got announced by Apple back in 2021 the online space has been quite polarized about the tiny trackers. From horror stories to police report studies, things weren’t going so smooth for the little fellow.
There are, however, success stories worth sharing too. And mind you, human nature is such that we’re much more keen on remembering and sharing bad experiences than something good. So, AirTags might not be all that bad after all.
"My car was broken into whilst we were traveling in the Flinders Ranges last night and they took a laptop bag and camera - both of which had AirTags fitted," Tait told 9 News.
This isn’t the first time AirTags were the superheroes of the story, either. Back in January, a double car theft was interrupted by an AirTag in Texas. While these success stories do exist (and there are probably a lot of unreported ones) the intrinsic functionality of a smart tracker means it can and will be used to well… track things.
Apple tried to rectify the situation with a slew of anti-tracking features but hackers started to sell “silenced” AirTags shortly afterward, enabling stalking and other shady practices with the smart tracker.
The latest case with a positive outcome involving AirTags comes from Australia. Graham Tait, a Sydney resident and photographer, got mugged while on holiday in South Australia. Thieves broke into his car and stole a notebook, a Sony camera, a wallet, a GoPro, and other valuables with a total value of over $7,000.
Part of the stolen gear. You can see the AirTag attached to the camera.
In a strange turn of events, the stolen good were tracked (with the help of the attached AirTags) to a room in the same hotel Mr. Tait was staying in at the time. The Police then acted in and apprehended the perpetrators. The stolen goods were returned to Mr. Tait shortly afterward.
