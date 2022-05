AirTags help a man recover $7,000 worth of stolen gear

"My car was broken into whilst we were traveling in the Flinders Ranges last night and they took a laptop bag and camera - both of which had AirTags fitted,"





In a strange turn of events, the stolen good were tracked (with the help of the attached AirTags) to a room in the same hotel Mr. Tait was staying in at the time. The Police then acted in and apprehended the perpetrators. The stolen goods were returned to Mr. Tait shortly afterward.This isn’t the first time AirTags were the superheroes of the story, either. Back in January, a double car theft was interrupted by an AirTag in Texas . While these success stories do exist (and there are probably a lot of unreported ones) the intrinsic functionality of a smart tracker means it can and will be used to well… track things.Apple tried to rectify the situation with a slew of anti-tracking features but hackers started to sell “silenced” AirTags shortly afterward, enabling stalking and other shady practices with the smart tracker.