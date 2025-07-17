Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
October could bring Samsung's first triple foldable, but a fierce rival might already be waiting

Huawei's Mate XT sequel is coming, too, and it's not giving Samsung a head start.

A photo of a person holding two Galaxy phones above each other.
Samsung is already deep in the foldables game, especially with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 now official. But clearly, it is not done for the year, even though it did not mention its first triple foldable at the latest Unpacked event.

Not only is there a fresh rumor hinting at the name of Samsung's first-ever triple foldable phone, but now there is also one about when it might actually launch.
 
According to the latest leak, the Galaxy Z TriFold (yes, that could be the name) might arrive in October. Meanwhile, what is expected to be its main rival, Huawei's second-gen Mate XT, is apparently set to debut a month earlier, in September.

Usually reliable tipster Ice Universe claims the two triple foldable smartphones might launch this fall. | Screenshot by PhoneArena

So yeah, it looks like two triple foldables are coming within weeks of each other. And that sets up an immediate showdown between Samsung's first attempt and the successor to what is currently the only commercially available tri-fold phone out there.


That is right, currently, Huawei's Mate XT is the only one you can buy and it is indeed expected to soon get a follow-up. Other brands like Tecno or Honor have teased concepts, but none have shipped anything yet. And Apple? Still a no-show in the foldable space altogether.

Would you actually buy a triple foldable?

Vote View Result

We don't have the full picture yet on either upcoming triple foldable, but the biggest difference could come down to how each company tackles the engineering puzzle of a tri-fold design.

The design differences are already shaping up to be major. Samsung's upcoming triple foldable phone, according to animation files, leaked not that long ago, is going with a "G"-shaped layout. That means two hinges that fold inward and a completely separate external screen – sort of like a tablet that folds in on itself.

From what was previously leaked, it looks like Galaxy Z TriFold might end up folding inward. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug

Huawei, on the other hand, should be sticking with an "S"-shaped structure. That involves one hinge folding in and the other folding out, leaving part of the flexible display exposed when closed. This lets that exposed part double as a secondary screen, which is clever from a space-saving point of view, but totally changes how you would use the phone compared to Samsung's approach.

Recommended Stories
Huawei Mate XT is different in a key way. | Image credit – PhoneArena

As for hardware, Samsung's triple foldable might come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, found inside some of the best flagship phones this year, including the Galaxy S25 series. The Z TriFold could pack a 10-inch foldable OLED screen. The camera setup is expected to mirror that of the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7: a 200 MP main sensor, 10 MP 3x telephoto and 12 MP ultra-wide.

But don't expect the Galaxy Z TriFold to land everywhere at once. Early reports suggest exclusivity will be a big part of Samsung's launch plan, with the device possibly launching only in South Korea and China. And the price? Not for the faint of heart. Word is it could start at around $3500 and possibly climb even higher.

If that turns out to be true, it would actually make Samsung's model more expensive than Huawei's. Still, there is a silver lining – Samsung's foldable at least stands a chance of launching in the US and other global markets, while the Huawei Mate XT and its sequel not so much. They are likely to remain China-only, which means you can get them only if you are willing to import.

