October could bring Samsung's first triple foldable, but a fierce rival might already be waiting



According to the latest leak, the Galaxy Z TriFold (yes, that could be the name) might arrive in October. Meanwhile, what is expected to be its main rival, Huawei's second-gen Mate XT, is apparently set to debut a month earlier, in September.





Usually reliable tipster Ice Universe claims the two triple foldable smartphones might launch this fall. | Screenshot by PhoneArena



So yeah, it looks like two triple foldables are coming within weeks of each other. And that sets up an immediate showdown between Samsung's first attempt and the successor to what is currently the only commercially available tri-fold phone out there. So yeah, it looks like two triple foldables are coming within weeks of each other. And that sets up an immediate showdown between Samsung's first attempt and the successor to what is currently the only commercially available tri-fold phone out there.





We don't have the full picture yet on either upcoming triple foldable, but the biggest difference could come down to how each company tackles the engineering puzzle of a tri-fold design.



The design differences are already shaping up to be major . Samsung's upcoming triple foldable phone , The. Samsung's upcoming triple according to animation files, leaked not that long ago , is going with a "G"-shaped layout. That means two hinges that fold inward and a completely separate external screen – sort of like a tablet that folds in on itself.





From what was previously leaked, it looks like Galaxy Z TriFold might end up folding inward. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug





Huawei, on the other hand, should be sticking with an "S"-shaped structure. That involves one hinge folding in and the other folding out, leaving part of the flexible display exposed when closed. This lets that exposed part double as a secondary screen, which is clever from a space-saving point of view, but totally changes how you would use the phone compared to Samsung's approach.



Huawei Mate XT is different in a key way. | Image credit – PhoneArena



