Microsoft's latest move should mean fewer security fires to put out



The goal? To make IT teams way more efficient and let AI take over the boring (and often complicated) parts of device and identity management.



Copilot in Intune: Less clicking, more fixing





Microsoft offers a new way to explore your Intune data with Copilot assistance across workloads.| Image credit – Microsoft



With Security Copilot in Intune, admins can skip the usual digging through menus and dashboards. Instead, they can ask natural-language questions like "What's the security posture of our devices?" or "Show me noncompliant devices running outdated firmware," and get an actual answer – fast. It's kind of like ChatGPT for IT issues, except with all the data from your own company's device management platform baked in.



It's not just about answering questions, either. Copilot can also guide admins through fixing the problems it finds – helping with step-by-step instructions, offering summaries of risky configurations and even recommending the best settings to apply across a fleet of company devices.



And yes, it understands context, so you're not starting from scratch every time you ask something.



Copilot in Entra: Making sense of identity chaos



Now let's talk about Entra – Microsoft's identity and access management platform. Here, Copilot is stepping in to help admins make sense of what is usually a chaotic pile of sign-in logs, app permissions and risky behaviors.



Normally, investigating identity issues the "old-school" way means sifting through endless dashboards, alerts, and logs – and by the time you figure out what went wrong, the damage might already be done.



That's a problem when we are talking about over 600 million identity-based attacks happening every single day. Manual, slow investigations just don't cut it anymore – they give attackers too much time to exploit weak spots.



Recommended Stories Copilot changes that by helping admins ask smarter questions and get faster answers. You can say things like "Who has access to this app?" or "Why did this sign-in get flagged?" and Copilot will walk you through what it knows – complete with suggested actions, security context and even help cleaning up old or risky permissions.



It's also useful for reviewing and tightening policies, something that too often gets ignored until something breaks. Microsoft claims Copilot brings all that info to the surface and keeps things from slipping through the cracks.



Entra also gets a new AI agent built for conditional access cleanup.



At Microsoft Secure 2025, the company announced a bold new step in its AI-first vision: 11 new Security Copilot agents that integrate directly into Microsoft Security and partner tools. These agents are designed to run high-volume, high-value tasks on autopilot, adapting to unique environments and learning from feedback.



Now, the Conditional Access Optimization Agent is generally available in Microsoft Entra. Think of it as an AI assistant that lives inside your identity workflows. Instead of just waiting for someone to run an audit, this agent keeps watch 24/7, spotting policy gaps, overlaps, or old rules, and instantly suggesting one-click fixes.





– Julian Rasmussen, Senior consultant and Partner, Point Taken, Microsoft MVP, July 2025



So yeah, as mentioned earlier, Security Copilot in Microsoft Intune and Entra is now officially out of preview and available for everyone. And while Microsoft just dropped Copilot into both tools – letting IT admins chat their way through device and identity headaches – the whole "AI makes your job easier" promise still has to prove it won't break more than it fixes.