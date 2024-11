Nubia Z70 Ultra is the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone available in the US

Guaranteed €50 / $50 OFF Free Limited-Edition Phone Case (1 piece per pre-order). Priority Shipping to ensure you’re first to experience the Z70 Ultra. 6-Month Screen Protection and a 60-Day Easy Exchange Policy. 21-Day Hassle-Free Returns for a worry-free purchase.









Nubia Z70 Ultra is the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset available in the US. The phone comes with up to 24 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.



Apart from the very powerful chipset, the Z70 Ultra offers exceptional photography features thanks to the triple-camera system that introduces the world’s first 35 mm variable aperture lens. Here is what you get if you decide to go for Nubia’s latest flagship:



50MP Main Camera with f/1.59–f/4.0 aperture for precision in all lighting.

50MP Ultra-Wide Camera for expansive landscapes and close-up macros.

64MP Telephoto Lens with OIS for distant shots with stunning clarity.

Adjustable aperture, AI imaging, and cinematic bokeh effects make every shot extraordinary.

Besides the perks above, anyone interested can play an exclusive mini-game for a chance to win various prizes, including a free Nubia Z70 Ultra, Nubia earbuds, and much more. All winners will be announced on December 5.









Nubia Z70 Ultra is now On the inside, the phone packs a huge 6,150 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Nubia Z70 Ultra is rated IP68/IP69 for water and dust resistance. It also sports a large 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2688 x 1216 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness.Nubia Z70 Ultra is now available for pre-order in the US in three different colors: Black, Starry Night Edition, and Yellow. The cheapest model comes with 12/256 GB RAM and costs $730, while the most expensive one (24 GB / 1 TB) is priced to sell for $950.

Surprisingly, Nubia is the first company to launch a Snapdragon 8 Elite -powered smartphone in the United States. The camera-centric Z70 Ultra smartphone is now available for pre-order in Europe and United States and will hit shelves in both regions on December 5.Customers who pre-order the Nubia Z70 Ultra anywhere in the world (except China) will receive some exclusive benefits: