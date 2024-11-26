Nubia Z70 Ultra is the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone available in the US

50MP Main Camera with f/1.59–f/4.0 aperture for precision in all lighting.

50MP Ultra-Wide Camera for expansive landscapes and close-up macros.

64MP Telephoto Lens with OIS for distant shots with stunning clarity.

Adjustable aperture, AI imaging, and cinematic bokeh effects make every shot extraordinary.

Besides the perks above, anyone interested can play an exclusive mini-game for a chance to win various prizes, including a free Nubia Z70 Ultra, Nubia earbuds, and much more. All winners will be announced on December 5.Nubia Z70 Ultra is the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset available in the US. The phone comes with up to 24 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.Apart from the very powerful chipset, the Z70 Ultra offers exceptional photography features thanks to the triple-camera system that introduces the world’s first 35 mm variable aperture lens. Here is what you get if you decide to go for Nubia’s latest flagship: