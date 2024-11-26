Nubia Z70 Ultra is the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone available in the US
Surprisingly, Nubia is the first company to launch a Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone in the United States. The camera-centric Z70 Ultra smartphone is now available for pre-order in Europe and United States and will hit shelves in both regions on December 5.
Customers who pre-order the Nubia Z70 Ultra anywhere in the world (except China) will receive some exclusive benefits:
- Guaranteed €50 / $50 OFF
- Free Limited-Edition Phone Case (1 piece per pre-order).
- Priority Shipping to ensure you’re first to experience the Z70 Ultra.
- 6-Month Screen Protection and a 60-Day Easy Exchange Policy.
- 21-Day Hassle-Free Returns for a worry-free purchase.
Besides the perks above, anyone interested can play an exclusive mini-game for a chance to win various prizes, including a free Nubia Z70 Ultra, Nubia earbuds, and much more. All winners will be announced on December 5.
Nubia Z70 Ultra is the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset available in the US. The phone comes with up to 24 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.
Apart from the very powerful chipset, the Z70 Ultra offers exceptional photography features thanks to the triple-camera system that introduces the world’s first 35 mm variable aperture lens. Here is what you get if you decide to go for Nubia’s latest flagship:
- 50MP Main Camera with f/1.59–f/4.0 aperture for precision in all lighting.
- 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera for expansive landscapes and close-up macros.
- 64MP Telephoto Lens with OIS for distant shots with stunning clarity.
- Adjustable aperture, AI imaging, and cinematic bokeh effects make every shot extraordinary.
On the inside, the phone packs a huge 6,150 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Nubia Z70 Ultra is rated IP68/IP69 for water and dust resistance. It also sports a large 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2688 x 1216 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness.
Nubia Z70 Ultra is now available for pre-order in the US in three different colors: Black, Starry Night Edition, and Yellow. The cheapest model comes with 12/256 GB RAM and costs $730, while the most expensive one (24 GB / 1 TB) is priced to sell for $950.
