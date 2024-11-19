Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Nubia’s upcoming camera-centric flagship revealed in high-resolution images

By
ZTE
Nubia Z70 Ultra
The next major product from Nubia, the Z70 Ultra, is expected to be unveiled in just two days from now. Nubia has already confirmed its new camera-centric flagship will be officially introduced in China on November 21. While we’re pretty sure that the Z70 Ultra will be launched globally, a release date is most likely to be announced weeks after the phone’s market debut in China.

That said, if you’re wondering what Nubia’s upcoming flagship looks like, you’re in luck. Several high-resolution images showcasing the Z70 Ultra from all angles are now being circulated on Weibo (via Innogyan).

Nubia’s upcoming camera-centric flagship revealed in high-resolution images
Nubia Z70 Ultra launch date | Image credits: Nubia

If these pictures are indeed accurate (and we don’t have any reason to believe otherwise), then it means that Nubia decided to keep things pretty simple when it comes to design. The Z70 Ultra looks very much like the previous Z60 Ultra model, even though it packs some major improvements, at least unofficially.

For starters, Nubia Z70 Ultra is one of the not so many phones to take advantage of Qualcomm’s newly introduced Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Another upgrade over the Z60 Ultra is the telephoto lens that now features 50x zoom (possibly optical + digital).

Although it’s safe to assume that Nubia will launch different Z70 Ultra models based on memory amount, we don’t know how many variants will be available and the amount of memory they will pack inside. According to a recent listing on Geekbench, the Z70 Ultra packs 16 GB RAM, but that’s probably just one of the versions to be released this week in China.

Nubia Z70 Ultra | Images credits: Nubia

Also, the Z70 Ultra is rumored to sport a large 6.85-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 430 ppi and under-screen front camera.

One other important upgrade over the Z70 Ultra is the fact that the flagship will ship with Android 15 right out of the box, so no more waiting for the update. It’s also worth mentioning that the phone will feature IP68 and IP69 certifications.

Nubia Z70 Ultra Starry Sky Collector's Edition | Image credits: Nubia

Obviously, we expect a plethora of AI-powered camera tools to be included too, as well as some other camera hardware improvements that will make the Z70 Ultra a worthy upgrade for those who already own the previous model.

There’s no word on the price yet, but we do know the upcoming Nubia Z70 Ultra will be available in three different colors: Amber, Black, and Jade. A Starry Sky Collector’s Edition will be available in China too.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

