Nothing will soon raise the price of the Ear (1), its first earphones

Nothing will soon raise the price of the Ear (1), its first earphones
If you have always wanted to buy the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds — Nothing's first-ever product — well, we suggest you act fast and buy them now. Why? Because soon they will receive a $50 jump in their price tag, and you won't be able to get them for just $99.

As Nothing's CEO Carl Pei announced on Twitter, Nothing will increase the price of the Ear (1) to $149 on October 26th. The reason for the sudden price jump, according to the company, is the "increase in costs." Pei also shared that the Ear (1) has received 15 firmware and tuning updates over the months and is a "completely different product" now. And that's great! But is it good enough to justify the $50 price increase?


In our Ear (1) review, we said that they offer good sound quality for $99 earphones, but they are definitely not one of the best wireless earbuds under $100 that you can buy right now. For example, for $99.99, you can buy the Sony WF-C500 earbuds, which will give you some of the iconic Sony technologies at a budget-friendly price. Furthermore, for $149 you can buy the Galaxy Buds 2, which we find to be better-sounding than the Ear (1).

The Ear (1)'s price increase might also be connected to the upcoming Ear (stick) earbuds, which Nothing will officially announce on October 26th. According to rumors, the Ear (stick) will have a $99 price tag, so it is possible that Nothing is increasing the price of the Ear (1) to make its customers buy the newer earphones instead.

Whatever the case might be, it's great that Nothing has decided to give those wanting to buy the Ear (1) earbuds a heads up before raising the price.
