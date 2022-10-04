Nothing's upcoming Ear (stick) release date revealed; see alleged official renders
As we reported recently, Nothing teased its upcoming Ear (stick) earbuds at this year's London Fashion Week. However, it did that with one image that only showed their case, not the earphones themselves. But now, courtesy of developer Kuba Wojciechowski, we can see supposedly leaked official renders of Nothing's new earbuds.
Unfortunately, at the moment, there is not much information about the Ear (stick). However, Nothing just revealed that it will release its new earbuds at an online event on October 26th, and according to the company, its new earphones will have the “next generation of Nothing sound technology” and will be its “most advanced audio product yet.” Sounds interesting, right?
However, the company hasn't said anything about the price of its new earbuds, but according to rumors, the Ear (stick) will have the same $99 price tag the Nothing Ear (1) had when they launched.
In a recent tweet, Wojciechowski shared four new alleged pictures of the Ear (stick). As we can see from them, the upcoming Nothing earbuds look very similar to their older siblings, the Nothing Ear (1). The only noticeable difference is that the Ear (stick) earphones don't have soft silicone tips. In fact, they lack any tip at all — they are just bean-shaped buds that will likely sit in the ear concha, much like a regular Apple AirPod.
Nothing Ear (stick) - official leaked renders pic.twitter.com/FrhKmRttmi— Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) October 1, 2022
However, if we compare the charging cases of the Nothing Ear (1) and the Nothing Ear (stick), we see that the case of the new earbuds is slimmer and has a sleek design, and in Nothing's true fashion, it has transparent elements.
