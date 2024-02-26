Nothing Phone (2a): New lifestyle shots and "unboxing" extravaganza
We're only a few days away from the official reveal of Nothing's upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a). This pocket-friendly counterpart to the premium Phone (2) is generating quite the buzz. In recent weeks, leaks and rumors have spilled many details, including the design, with leaked renders showing it in two different colors. Now, even more pictures of the phone have surfaced before its launch.
When it comes to Nothing, its approach is as unique as its designs. Nothing doesn't just tease products; it makes it an experience. Case in point: it has dropped a video of the "unboxing" of the Phone (2a) in London, and let me tell you, it's like no other.
Nothing's budget-friendly option is gearing up to take the spotlight on March 5th, so mark your calendars – the big reveal is right around the corner. Keep those antennas up for more updates, leaks, and, of course, the official announcement.
Renowned tipster Roland Quandt just revealed some lifestyle shots of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) on X. The photos confirm that the phone will be available in classic black and white color options. No surprises there – Nothing has a tradition of releasing phones in two colors, a dark and light version.
Nothing Phone (2a) lifestyle shots. pic.twitter.com/cyS4RTG6kP— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 26, 2024
Similar to the previous leaks, this latest one gives us a peek at the unique camera setup on the back panel, accompanied by three subtle Glyph LEDs. Interestingly, it seems like wireless charging won't be in the cards for this model, unlike its predecessors, the Phone (1) and Phone (2). But hey, no shocker there – the Phone (2a) is positioned as the more budget-friendly option from Carl Pei's company.
An unboxing like no other. Phone (2a) just dropped in London.— Nothing (@nothing) February 26, 2024
Launching 5 March. pic.twitter.com/7hcb4ELYMG
As for the price of the Phone (2a), the exact figures are still hush-hush, but the grapevine is buzzing with rumors. In Europe, word on the street is that it might set you back €349 ($379) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version, while the beefier model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could sport a €399 ($433) price tag. Just for a quick comparison, its sibling, the Phone (2), starts at about $699.
