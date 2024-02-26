Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Nothing Phone (2a): New lifestyle shots and "unboxing" extravaganza

Nothing
Nothing Phone (2a): New lifestyle shots and unboxing extravaganza
We're only a few days away from the official reveal of Nothing's upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a). This pocket-friendly counterpart to the premium Phone (2) is generating quite the buzz. In recent weeks, leaks and rumors have spilled many details, including the design, with leaked renders showing it in two different colors. Now, even more pictures of the phone have surfaced before its launch.

Renowned tipster Roland Quandt just revealed some lifestyle shots of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) on X. The photos confirm that the phone will be available in classic black and white color options. No surprises there – Nothing has a tradition of releasing phones in two colors, a dark and light version.


Similar to the previous leaks, this latest one gives us a peek at the unique camera setup on the back panel, accompanied by three subtle Glyph LEDs. Interestingly, it seems like wireless charging won't be in the cards for this model, unlike its predecessors, the Phone (1) and Phone (2). But hey, no shocker there – the Phone (2a) is positioned as the more budget-friendly option from Carl Pei's company.

When it comes to Nothing, its approach is as unique as its designs. Nothing doesn't just tease products; it makes it an experience. Case in point: it has dropped a video of the "unboxing" of the Phone (2a) in London, and let me tell you, it's like no other.


As for the price of the Phone (2a), the exact figures are still hush-hush, but the grapevine is buzzing with rumors. In Europe, word on the street is that it might set you back €349 ($379) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version, while the beefier model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could sport a €399 ($433) price tag. Just for a quick comparison, its sibling, the Phone (2), starts at about $699.

Nothing's budget-friendly option is gearing up to take the spotlight on March 5th, so mark your calendars – the big reveal is right around the corner. Keep those antennas up for more updates, leaks, and, of course, the official announcement.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut

Latest News

These Apple Watch Series 8 models with 4G are selling like hot cakes at Walmart
These Apple Watch Series 8 models with 4G are selling like hot cakes at Walmart
HMD to release Barbie flip phone this summer
HMD to release Barbie flip phone this summer
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 unveiled as a large productivity and entertainment tablet starting at €699
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 unveiled as a large productivity and entertainment tablet starting at €699
The most insane iPhone 15 Pro Max accessory ever is here
The most insane iPhone 15 Pro Max accessory ever is here
Apple is not developing a smart ring but is considering advanced AirPods with a camera, AI
Apple is not developing a smart ring but is considering advanced AirPods with a camera, AI
Xiaomi introduces three new wearables including the Smart Band 8 Pro
Xiaomi introduces three new wearables including the Smart Band 8 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless