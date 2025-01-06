Nothing Phone (2a) Plus starts receiving Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15 update
After bringing Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15 to Phone (2) and Phone (2a) throughout the end of 2024, the Chinese handset maker announced today that another device is now eligible for the update, the Phone (2a) Plus.
Just like the other two phones, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will be getting the update staggered, so not all users will receive it at the same time. Of course, that doesn’t stop you from checking for the update by heading to Settings / System / Software update.
On a side note, Nothing confirmed that the update also includes the December 2024 security patch, which makes sense considering we’ve just entered a new month.
Since this is a pretty big update, your Nothing Phone (2a) Plus phone may experience temporary overheating and increased power consumption, so make sure your battery is full before attempting to install Nothing OS 3.0. Everything should return to normal after the upgrade is complete.
Just like the other two phones, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will be getting the update staggered, so not all users will receive it at the same time. Of course, that doesn’t stop you from checking for the update by heading to Settings / System / Software update.
Video credit: Nothing
Nothing OS 3.0 augments the Android 15’s new features and improvements with a bunch of additional content that touches on just about every aspect of the OS. Here are some of the most important additions that Nothing OS 3.0 brings into the mix:
Shared Widgets
Lock screen
New app drawer style
Added AI-powered Smart Drawer to automatically categorize your apps into folders, keeping your app drawer organized and making apps easy to find.
Now you can pin your favorite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access to your favorite apps.
Elevated design
Other improvements
Keep in mind that Shared Widgets are currently only supported between Nothing devices. Also, Nothing mentions that only Photo Widgets (square) can be shared at the moment, but the company promised to add support for other widgets as quickly as possible.
Shared Widgets
- Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.
Lock screen
- Introduced new lock screen customization page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customization page.
- Choose from a range of new Clock face styles.
- Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.
New app drawer style
Added AI-powered Smart Drawer to automatically categorize your apps into folders, keeping your app drawer organized and making apps easy to find.
Now you can pin your favorite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access to your favorite apps.
Enhanced pop-up view
- Drag the pop-up view to any position on the screen, for convenient multitasking.
- Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.
- Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge, for speedy access.
- Swipe down incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Allows you to quickly view information without leaving your current app. Enable via Settings / Special features / Pop-up view.
Elevated design
- Redesigned Quick Settings, and an optimized editing experience. Allows you to effortlessly tailor your shortcuts to your preferences.
- Redesigned widget library. Choose your favorite Nothing Widgets or swipe left to browse third-party widgets.
- Enhanced Settings with updated UI visuals. Network & Internet and Bluetooth options now display current connection.
- New Dot animation for fingerprint unlocking and charging.
Other improvements
- Allow AI to learn your usage habits and prioritize your frequently used apps. Keeps them active for longer intelligently for a smoother and more efficient experience.
- Improved the lock screen charging status display to help you easily know the charging speed at a glance.
- Added support for auto-archive function. Automatically frees up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.
- New partial screen sharing, so you can record just an app window rather than the entire screen.
- Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for a smoother introduction.
- Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.
Keep in mind that Shared Widgets are currently only supported between Nothing devices. Also, Nothing mentions that only Photo Widgets (square) can be shared at the moment, but the company promised to add support for other widgets as quickly as possible.
It’s also worth mentioning that he Countdown Widget will be available on Google Play via the Nothing Widgets app.
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus | Image credit: PhoneArena
On a side note, Nothing confirmed that the update also includes the December 2024 security patch, which makes sense considering we’ve just entered a new month.
Since this is a pretty big update, your Nothing Phone (2a) Plus phone may experience temporary overheating and increased power consumption, so make sure your battery is full before attempting to install Nothing OS 3.0. Everything should return to normal after the upgrade is complete.
The Phone (2a) Plus is the first of the three handsets that Nothing plans to upgrade to Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15 at the beginning of 2025. The other two phones are Nothing Phone (1) and CMF Phone 1.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: