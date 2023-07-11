After so many so many leaks and rumors back and forth, the Nothing Phone (2) is now finally official . The follow-up to one of the more intriguing new phones released in 2022, the Nothing Phone (1), is here with an updated, more premium design and adequate flagship-grade hardware inside. All of this is signaling that Carl Pei is ready to take on your regular Android flagship with its latest product.





And unlike Nothing's first phone, the Nothing Phone (2) is officially coming to the US!





Nothing Phone (2): What's in the box?









So, what exactly are you getting for your money, and what's inside the Nothing Phone (2) box? Should you go ahead and buy your own charger, or has Nothing thought of it all?





Well, inside the Nothing Phone (2) box, you will find the following:





Nothing Phone (2) w/ pre-applied screen protector

USB Type-C to USB Type-C charging cable

SIM ejector pin

Manuals and information leaflets





So, no charger in the box, which is hardly surprising given that the Nothing Phone (1) didn't have one either. Nothing is also trying hard to neutralize its carbon footprint as much as possible, so any extraneous accessory that might increase its carbon toll got dropped from the Nothing Phone (2) as well.





Nothing Phone (2): What's NOT in the box?





Wall adapter

Headphones

Protective case





You get the bare minimum with the Nothing Phone (2), so you will have to supply your own wall adapter. No issue here if you already have one, but you might as well go ahead and get a new charger for your new phone.





You will also have to either rely on your own wireless earbuds, or get a pair of headphones along with a USB-C dongle to enjoy some tunes on the go.





On the topic of what else is not the box, don't expect to find a protective case in the Nothing Phone (2)'s box. OnePlus is still adding basic cases on its phones, making it unfortunate that Carl Pei hasn't copied the homework of its former company.























