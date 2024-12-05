Save $170 on the unique 12/512GB Nothing Phone (2) at Amazon while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking to stand out from the crowd with your new phone? Well, you can consider a book-like foldable, but those are way too expensive. Or, you can snatch the Nothing Phone (2) at its lowest price in quite a while! The 12/512GB model in White has dropped by $170 at Amazon, allowing you to get it for about $630 instead of almost $800!
With its unique design and exclusive features like Glyph Composer, the Nothing handset is set apart from other Android phones. And, at its current asking price, it might appeal to many users right now. Keep in mind that the Amazon deal was launched shortly before Cyber Monday and might not be available for too long.
Under the hood, Nothing integrated a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, giving you a snappy and enjoyable experience. While testing it, we found the processor quite snappy and fast, making the phone perfect for everyday use. Still, if you want more horsepower, you might opt for the Galaxy S24+ or the mighty Ultra.
Released in 2023, this Nothing phone gets three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches. This means you should remain in tune with the latest trends until 2026, with security support continuing for another year. As you know, Samsung and Google have started giving their handsets seven years of OS upgrades, so the Nothing doesn't exactly shine on the support front.
With its unique design and exclusive features like Glyph Composer, the Nothing handset is set apart from other Android phones. And, at its current asking price, it might appeal to many users right now. Keep in mind that the Amazon deal was launched shortly before Cyber Monday and might not be available for too long.
Although much less popular than the Galaxy S24 and its siblings, the Nothing Phone (2) isn't half bad! It features a lovely 6.7-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and sharp resolution, making it a joy to look at. The display is also quite bright, allowing you to use it outdoors without issues.
Under the hood, Nothing integrated a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, giving you a snappy and enjoyable experience. While testing it, we found the processor quite snappy and fast, making the phone perfect for everyday use. Still, if you want more horsepower, you might opt for the Galaxy S24+ or the mighty Ultra.
This Android phone is remarkable on the camera front, taking gorgeous photos with its 50 + 50 MP camera on the rear when conditions are ideal. Shots taken with the dual rear camera lack overexposure and have a decent amount of detail. However, the low-light camera performance certainly can't rival Google Pixel phones.
Released in 2023, this Nothing phone gets three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches. This means you should remain in tune with the latest trends until 2026, with security support continuing for another year. As you know, Samsung and Google have started giving their handsets seven years of OS upgrades, so the Nothing doesn't exactly shine on the support front.
We hardly ever see the Nothing Phone (2) on sale. That's why we think Amazon's latest sale won't last too long. So, if you don't mind the shorter software support promise, go ahead and get your hands on this puppy. At $170 off, it's a real bargain!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: