Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Save $170 on the unique 12/512GB Nothing Phone (2) at Amazon while you can

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the Nothing Phone (2), showcasing the rear Glyph design.
Looking to stand out from the crowd with your new phone? Well, you can consider a book-like foldable, but those are way too expensive. Or, you can snatch the Nothing Phone (2) at its lowest price in quite a while! The 12/512GB model in White has dropped by $170 at Amazon, allowing you to get it for about $630 instead of almost $800!

Save $170 on the Nothing Phone (2) at Amazon!

If you want an Android phone with a unique design and ample storage, consider the Nothing Phone (2). Right now, you can get the model for 21% off at Amazon, which equates to a hefty $170 in savings. This is the 12/512GB model in White.
$170 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

With its unique design and exclusive features like Glyph Composer, the Nothing handset is set apart from other Android phones. And, at its current asking price, it might appeal to many users right now. Keep in mind that the Amazon deal was launched shortly before Cyber Monday and might not be available for too long.

Although much less popular than the Galaxy S24 and its siblings, the Nothing Phone (2) isn't half bad! It features a lovely 6.7-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and sharp resolution, making it a joy to look at. The display is also quite bright, allowing you to use it outdoors without issues.

Under the hood, Nothing integrated a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, giving you a snappy and enjoyable experience. While testing it, we found the processor quite snappy and fast, making the phone perfect for everyday use. Still, if you want more horsepower, you might opt for the Galaxy S24+ or the mighty Ultra.

This Android phone is remarkable on the camera front, taking gorgeous photos with its 50 + 50 MP camera on the rear when conditions are ideal. Shots taken with the dual rear camera lack overexposure and have a decent amount of detail. However, the low-light camera performance certainly can't rival Google Pixel phones.

Released in 2023, this Nothing phone gets three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches. This means you should remain in tune with the latest trends until 2026, with security support continuing for another year. As you know, Samsung and Google have started giving their handsets seven years of OS upgrades, so the Nothing doesn't exactly shine on the support front.

We hardly ever see the Nothing Phone (2) on sale. That's why we think Amazon's latest sale won't last too long. So, if you don't mind the shorter software support promise, go ahead and get your hands on this puppy. At $170 off, it's a real bargain!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless