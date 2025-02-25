Google feature not many phones have comes to the original Nothing Phone

Google's Circle to Search makes searching on Android a breeze | Image credit: Google

New features

Added power-off password verification to prevent immediate power-off if your phone is lost. Path: Search ‘Power off verify’ in Settings.

Added new wallpapers.

General improvements

Improved responding speed of Settings.

Optimized Quick Settings pull-down speed in landscape mode.

Enhanced Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and system stability.

Updated to February security patch.

Apart from the Circle to Search, the latest update brings a couple of other new features, as well as some important general improvements. Here is the full changelog below:The new Nothing OS 3.0-250218-1552 firmware is rolled out in batches, so not all users will receive the update at the same time. But keep checking for it, if you don’t see it on your phone right away.