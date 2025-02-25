GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Google feature not many phones have comes to the original Nothing Phone

Nothing Phone (1)
One of the most useful features that a smartphone has is the ability to search for anything on the Internet. Up until the beginning of last year, the process was a bit convoluted, as many times it involved switching apps.

At the start of 2024, Google introduced Circle to Search, a new way to search anything on an Android smartphone. Whenever you find something that you want to learn more about, you can simply circle, highlight, scribble or tap on it to get more information without having to switch apps.

Ever since Google rolled out Circle to Search to its Pixel devices, the feature was adopted by more and more handset manufacturers. Many Samsung smartphones that previously didn’t have Circle to Search now have this feature thanks to a series of updates that the South Korean company pushed out.

Nothing is also among the companies that decided to give the new feature a go. At the end of 2024, the UK-based company announced that Circle to Search is available on Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15 for Phone (2), Phone (2a), and Phone (2a) Plus devices.

Today, Nothing rolled out another update that makes Circle to Search available on its first-ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), which made its debut back in 2022.

To start using Circle to Search on your Nothing Phone (1), you’ll have to enable it from the Settings / Special features / Gestures / Navigation mode / Circle to Search. Then, you can long-press the Navigation bar (make sure that it’s not hidden) or the Home button.

Google's Circle to Search makes searching on Android a breeze | Image credit: Google

Apart from the Circle to Search, the latest update brings a couple of other new features, as well as some important general improvements. Here is the full changelog below:

New features
  • Added power-off password verification to prevent immediate power-off if your phone is lost. Path: Search ‘Power off verify’ in Settings.
  • Added new wallpapers.

General improvements
  • Improved responding speed of Settings.
  • Optimized Quick Settings pull-down speed in landscape mode.
  • Enhanced Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and system stability.
  • Updated to February security patch.

The new Nothing OS 3.0-250218-1552 firmware is rolled out in batches, so not all users will receive the update at the same time. But keep checking for it, if you don’t see it on your phone right away.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

