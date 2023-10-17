Nothing OS 2.0.4 rolls out to Nothing Phone (1) with new features and bug fixes

Nothing announced today, via X and a post in their community , the rollout of Nothing OS 2.0.4 for the Nothing Phone (1). This update adds a couple of new features as well as address several bugs and needed improvements.





The update adds the same new home screen photo widget and app drawer to hide and group unwanted apps that is currently present in the Nothing OS 2.5 Android 14 Open Beta. Nothing Phone (1) users can update directly from their phone's Settings menu by going to System > System update. Below is the full changelog:





New features Swipe to the left side of the app drawer to access the hidden icons compartment. Apps placed here will be relocated and hidden from the app drawer.

Introducing the Photo widget. Display your favourite photos on your home screen or lock screen. Improvements and bug fixes The charging tooltip in the lock screen now more accurately reflects the charging speed.

Fixed a rare issue causing lock screen widgets to not be displayed properly after restarting.

The cloned instance of WhatsApp now properly supports App Locker.

Improved the stability of Wi-Fi hotspotting.

General bug fixes.





However, note that this roll out is staged and staggered, meaning that not all users will receive it at the same time. Should you not see the software update available to you right now, try again later tonight or again tomorrow morning. Nothing does this in order to monitor for any issues that may arise that may cause the update need to be paused or pulled.



