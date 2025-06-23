Carl Pei roasts Sennheiser's design days before Nothing unveils its first high-end headphones
Do you agree with Carl Pei?
In a now-deleted post, Sennheiser's official Reddit account has allegedly made fun of the upcoming Nothing Headphone (1). Now, Carl Pei is returning the favor:
The Headphone (1) will reportedly be available in just two color options (black and white) and these could be priced around €300 (or approximately $320). Such a price clearly positions them in the premium audio segment, but I'm eager to know more about their drivers and specs.
Meanwhile, there are some leaked regulatory listings of the Headphone (1). Spotted on certification sites in Taiwan, the UAE, Finland, and Malaysia, the headphones carry the model number B170 and appear ready for global release. The design includes black oval earcups, a rectangular frame, and a transparent, cassette tape-style accent, continuing Nothing's retro-tech aesthetic.
Functionally, the headphones appear to include a toggle switch (likely for ANC or power), a mic, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm jack. Accessory cables are also expected in the box. Battery and charging details from the EU certification reveal a 520mAh capacity and 5W charging support.
Says the company whose headphones look like PC cooling fans— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 21, 2025
I know because I've used my HD 650 for 10 years pic.twitter.com/vtdEdns43g
Nothing's CEO and co-founder is pretty straightforward about Sennheiser design and says its headphones "look like PC cooling fans". Then, to keep it friendly, Carl Pei says that he has used his Sennheiser HD650 headphones for ten years.
Now is the perfect time for such social media provocations, since the Headphone (1) – Nothing's debut on the high-end headphone arena – is nearing: the premiere date is set for July 1. That's when the Nothing Phone (3) is also expected to drop with its (almost) flagship-grade specs.
I have a couple of headphones that "look like PC cooling fans" at home – two pairs of Sennheiser headphones – and I'm extremely satisfied with what those are able to achieve (when hooked to a proper headphone amp).
