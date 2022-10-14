Nothing lists all of the improvements it has made to the rear camera system of its first phone

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Nothing sent out an email today about the company's first Android phone, the Nothing Phone (1). The missive discusses the dual 50MP rear camera powered by the Sony IMX766 sensor. According to Nothing, "Since it launched, we’ve been listening to you. And constantly perfecting the hardware and tuning. To boost our camera to its full potential."

Nothing notes that it has dropped four major software updates since July with NothingOS 1.1.4 being the last one dropped by the company. If you have yet to update your Nothing Phone (1), you can do so by going to Settings > System Update.

From NothingOS 1.1.1 to 1.1.4, the following changes have been made to the camera system on the Nothing Phone (1):

  • More natural skin tones when using the front camera.
  • Reduced shooting time for night mode images.
  • Outdoor scenes are even sharper with multi-frame HDR.
  • Optimized coloring of faces outdoors.
  • Clearer night shots with low-light HDR.
  • Consistent color quality between the two cameras.
  • More stable images with minimal blur, thanks to the new motion-detection algorithm.
  • Sharper, faster ultra-wide images when using HDR.
  • True-to-life night shots with better color accuracy.
  • Clearer, more naturally bright portraits shot on the front camera.

Nothing included some images snapped with the updated camera and also disseminated a pair of videos on YouTube that show the differences between photos taken on a unit of the phone running the original version of the operating system and one using the latest version of NothingOS. The Nothing Phone (1) is not available in the U.S. although it is possible that the next version of the device will be.






The phone sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. On the back is a 50MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 and an ultra-wide camera in front of another 50MP sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2. A front-facing 16MP sensor drives the selfie snapper.

Keeping the lights on is a 4500mAh battery that has a fast charging speed of 33W wired and 15W wireless.  Android 12 is pre-installed, and the price of the handset is equivalent to approximately $480.
