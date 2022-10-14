Nothing lists all of the improvements it has made to the rear camera system of its first phone

Nothing sent out an email today about the company's first Android phone, the Nothing Phone (1). The missive discusses the dual 50MP rear camera powered by the Sony IMX766 sensor. According to Nothing, "Since it launched, we’ve been listening to you. And constantly perfecting the hardware and tuning. To boost our camera to its full potential."





Nothing notes that it has dropped four major software updates since July with NothingOS 1.1.4 being the last one dropped by the company. If you have yet to update your Nothing Phone (1), you can do so by going to Settings > System Update .





From NothingOS 1.1.1 to 1.1.4, the following changes have been made to the camera system on the Nothing Phone (1):



