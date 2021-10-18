Notification Center

Former OnePlus co-founder could release the first Nothing phone in 2022

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The Nothing company made its debut in 2021 with the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds. They offered an appealing, or at the very least unique design with decent sound quality for a competitive price. However, given Carl Pei's (Nothing founder) history as co-founder of OnePlus, it was very likely that we might see a Nothing phone in the future.

Well, it seems these rumors could now have some merit to them thanks to a report from a well-known tipster by the name Mukul Sharma (via 91mobiles). Sharma says that Nothing is currently working on its first smartphone ever and could be entering the phone arena (pun intended) as soon as early 2022.

Currently, this is as far as the leaks go for the first Nothing phone. If we were to take Nothing’s recent partnership with Qualcomm, though, it would be safe to assume that the Nothing Phone 1 (?) will sport one of the chip maker’s SOCs.

It is worth mentioning that Nothing acquired the company behind the Essential Phone earlier in 2021, which could serve as further proof that Nothing has been working on its first smartphone. Having Essential’s experts, patents, software, and hardware would certainly come in handy if Nothing wants to make its first smartphone a reality. Hopefully, though, Nothing's endeavors in the smartphone market will prove more fruitful than those of the Essential company.

Nothing expanding even more


Besides the potential first Nothing smartphone, Mukul Sharma also talks about a powerbank being in the works and possibly coming by the end of this year—the Nothing Power 1. If we take this into account, we can begin to see what Carl Pey, the company’s founder, has his eye set on.

Nothing is shaping up to be a manufacturer focused on producing everything mobile tech-related, be it accessories or full-on smartphones. Who knows, maybe we will get rumors about a Nothing tablet in 2022 as well.

For now, we have little to go on besides the fact that these products are rumored to be coming. If we reference the one that is already out—the Nothing Ear 1—we could speculate that the Nothing Phone 1 and the Nothing Power 1 will have the same bang for your buck approach.

Nevertheless, leaks on everything Nothing related are bound to come out in the following months, so stay tuned if you are interested in this company’s future and what it could bring.

