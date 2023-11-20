Tipster reveals the changes coming to the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max displays next year
We previously passed along the predictions made by Ross Young, the founder, and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), which calls for the non-Pro iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to keep the same size and refresh rate as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. In 2025, the displays on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus will be increased in size to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively from the current 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes. The Pro models will have the larger screen sizes next year with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
While Ross Young has a great rating for accuracy, it is always comforting when a second tipster independently comes up with the same tip. In this case, "X" tipster Revegnus posted some data about the screens for all four 2024 iPhone 16 series models. The tipster sees the iPhone 16 sporting a 6.12-inch LTPS 60Hz display while the iPhone 16 Plus screen will weigh in at 6.69 inches with an LTPS 60Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic Island will return on both phones with "Partial improvements in display components."
Tipster posts the display specs for the iPhone 16 line
The iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.27-inch display with an LTPO dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with a larger 6.86-inch screen also featuring an LTPO dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. Both 2024 Pro models will come with the Dynamic Island and come with "overall improvements in display components."
While not mentioned by Revegnus, other rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 line include packing all four new phones with the same 3nm A18 Pro chipset. For the 2022 and 2023 models, Apple gave the latest Pro models the newest chips while the non-Pro units were given the chips used by the previous year's Pro models. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only smartphones in the world powered by a 3nm SoC, the A17 Pro. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature the A16 Bionic under the hood. That chip was found in the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022.
If the rumors are right, this stops next year and all iPhone 16 models will have the same chipset under the hood. Apple is also expected to add the 5x Tetraprism periscope lens to the iPhone 16 Pro next year after debuting the technology this year on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Only about 10 months to go until Apple unveils the 2024 iPhone models.
Things that are NOT allowed: