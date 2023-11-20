Tipster reveals the changes coming to the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max displays next year





While Ross Young has a great rating for accuracy, it is always comforting when a second tipster independently comes up with the same tip. In this case, "X" tipster Revegnus posted some data about the screens for all four 2024 iPhone 16 series models. The tipster sees the iPhone 16 sporting a 6.12-inch LTPS 60Hz display while the iPhone 16 Plus screen will weigh in at 6.69 inches with an LTPS 60Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic Island will return on both phones with "Partial improvements in display components."









The iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.27-inch display with an LTPO dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with a larger 6.86-inch screen also featuring an LTPO dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. Both 2024 Pro models will come with the Dynamic Island and come with "overall improvements in display components."









iPhone 16 models will have the same chipset under the hood. iPhone 16 Pro next year after debuting the technology this year on the iPhone 15 Pro Max . If the rumors are right, this stops next year and allmodels will have the same chipset under the hood. Apple is also expected to add the 5x Tetraprism periscope lens to thePro next year after debuting the technology this year on the





Only about 10 months to go until Apple unveils the 2024 iPhone models.

