Meet the NokiApple LumiPhone 1020 SE: it's an iPhone in Nokia clothes
We all know the meme by now: in an episode of "Family Guy", Noah asks "What the hell Is this?" when presented with a penguin with an elephant head (the love child of an elephant and a penguin).
The NokiApple LumiPhone 1020 SE looks much better, I must say.
The… what!?
OK, let's say that one more time: NokiApple LumiPhone 1020 SE. It's a custom-made phone that runs iOS (and has iPhone SE hardware stuff) inside the body of a Nokia Lumia 1020. Some four thousand midnights ago, the Nokia Lumia 1020 was the bee's knees, as we've pointed out in our review:
But, enough with the original. Let's dive deeper into the NokiApple LumiPhone 1020 SE. As you can expect, it all originates from Reddit and the r/hackintosh forum.
Why not indeed?
The custom builder went on with merging an iPhone SE 3 with a Nokia Lumia 1020. The result is a unique hybrid device named the LumiPhone 1020 SE, which features the appearance of the iconic Lumia but runs a fully functional version of iOS.
While the exterior retains the Lumia's distinctive look, the internals tell a different story. This isn't a case of simply installing iOS onto a Lumia's hardware – inside, the device is entirely an iPhone SE 3, complete with Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 128 GB of storage, and even full 5G capability. The only elements of the original Lumia 1020 that remain are the outer casing and front display glass.
The transformation process involved meticulous modifications. The iPhone SE 3's screen was removed and re-laminated onto the Lumia's glass, but due to size differences, the capacitive buttons from the Nokia phone were removed. The front-facing camera was also repositioned to align with the Lumia's original layout.
On the rear, the hallmark 41MP PureView camera from the Lumia 1020 could not be retained. Instead, the iPhone's 12MP camera was placed in the center of the signature "Oreo" camera bump. Beneath it, the Touch ID home button was integrated, functioning just like on an iPhone, though its placement on the back makes it reminiscent of older Android devices. The Lumia's Xenon flash remains for aesthetic purposes, while the iPhone's four-LED flash was subtly transplanted underneath.
Additional modifications include a custom SIM card slot positioned where the Lumia's would be, and a disguised Lightning port that mimics the appearance of a Micro USB. The power and volume buttons remain unchanged, but the camera shutter button has been repurposed to function as an additional volume control.
Despite its unusual construction, the LumiPhone 1020 SE operates like any standard iPhone SE 3. Running iOS 18.3.1, it receives OTA updates and supports Apple CarPlay, though wireless charging and Apple Pay are not functional.
Well, that's nothing short of amazing! What would your ultimate phone mix-up look like? Let me know in the comments below!
Image credit – u/OceanDepth95028, Reddit
Image credit – u/OceanDepth95028, Reddit
Image credit – u/OceanDepth95028, Reddit
Image credit – u/OceanDepth95028, Reddit
