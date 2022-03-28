 Nokia XR20 reportedly receiving Android 12 update - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Nokia Software updates

Nokia XR20 reportedly receiving Android 12 update

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
HMD Global has been doing a pretty good job at updating its smartphones to Android 12, but still has quite a few devices left on the list of phones that haven’t yet received the update. Nokia XR20 is one of the phones that’s not been upgraded to Android 12 but is about to.

Although HMD Global hasn’t confirmed the information yet, some Nokia XR20 users claim that they’ve been able to update their phones to Android 12 (via NPU). According to the report, the Nokia XR20 Android 12 update now rolling out in the Netherlands, but it might be available in other European countries too.

Along with Android 12, the Nokia XR20 is also getting the March security patch. HMD Global typically releases major Android OS update in waves, so it’s hard to tell which countries/region will be getting the update first, but once they got it rolling, it will only take a couple of months to reach users.

Nokia XR20 debuted less than a year ago, so it’s likely to receive another Android OS update next year. Google is expected to release Android 13 in the coming months, but it depends on HMD to decide which of its phones will get the update first, and judging by what’s happening with Android 12, it might take a while.

