The mid-range Nokia X30 drops to its best price on Amazon UK with this pre-Prime Day deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK isn’t waiting for the big Prime Day event to release fantastic offers. Take this deal on the Nokia X30 5G, for example. Many typically bypass this phone in favor of the Google Pixel 6 and other competitors, primarily due to its regular price tag of about $400. Well, it’s now a lot more affordable. You can get the Nokia device for 30% less than its usual price. That’s the lowest price we could find for this mid-ranger on Amazon UK up to now!
With its pleasant design, the Nokia X30 5G is a mid-ranger that should meet your needs. It’s lightweight and boasts an IP67 rating that should keep it safe even if you drop it in water. The device features a beautiful 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The camera setup on the Nokia X30’s back is pretty standard. There’s a dual-camera system with an ultra-wide configuration. With a 50MP main camera sensor, you should be able to take clear and vivid photos. The device supports several photography modes, including Dark Vision, AI Portrait, Night Mode 2.0, etc.
If you find the Nokia X30 5G in Blue appealing, we recommend you act quickly and pull the trigger immediately. Why the hurry? Simply because the device is available in limited quantities on Amazon UK. You can also purchase the mid-range phone in White, which is currently sold at 25% off. And in case you’re not satisfied with the $122 bargain, you can save even more by trading in an eligible device.
Under the hood, the mid-ranger packs a 4,200mAh battery–neither impressive nor disappointing. If you’re a mobile gaming enthusiast, you might want to know that the device should provide about five hours of gameplay. With 128GB of internal storage, you won’t have to delete files very often, too.
